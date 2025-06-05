Joffrey Concert Group Launches Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Joffrey Concert Group and the Joffrey Ballet Center have launched the Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative 2026, an opportunity for emerging choreographers to develop and showcase their creative voices on the Joffrey Concert Group.

This initiative seeks to identify and support the next generation of dancemakers by offering two choreographers from New York City and the Tri-State area the resources to create original works for the esteemed 20-member Joffrey Concert Group. The selected choreographers will each receive a $2,500 stipend and 40 hours of rehearsal time over four weeks to develop a new piece between 12–17 minutes in length.

Choreographers working in contemporary, modern, or contemporary ballet styles and between the ages of 19–35 are encouraged to apply. The newly commissioned works will be fully produced and presented at a New York City theater during the “In My Art” performance series, scheduled for February 20 and 21, 2026.

Application Deadline: June 30, 2025

Recipients Notified: July 11, 2025

For full details and to apply, please visit:

https://www.joffreyconcertgroupnyc.com/choreographic-initiative

