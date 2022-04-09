Joffrey Ballet School Relaunches Joffrey Ballet Concert Group for This Fall

The Joffrey Ballet School will relaunch the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group this upcoming September 2022, under the artistic direction of renowned performer, choreographer, and educator, Bradley Shelver.

This pre-professional performing ensemble was founded by Robert Joffrey in 1981 to provide young artists from the School's year-round Trainee Program the opportunity to experience life as a professional dancer. In the years since its founding, selected students studied and performed some of the most celebrated classical and contemporary repertoire, including the works of Gerald Arpino, Robert Battle, George Balanchine, August Bournonville, and Africa Guzman.

The Concert Group has toured domestically and internationally, providing dancers the experience necessary to confidently transition from student to professional. Dancers of the Concert Group, since its inception, have been seen performing in premiere companies including Miami City Ballet, Boston Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, the Forsythe Company, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and the Joffrey Ballet.

After a several year hiatus, the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group has appointed Bradley Shelver to restart the ensemble and prepare the next generation of artists for the stage. As Artistic Director, Shelver will curate and oversee all artistic, educational, and outreach initiatives to honor and propel Robert Joffrey's vision for this performing ensemble forward.

Executive Director of the Joffrey Ballet School, Frank Lee Merwin shares, "We are thrilled to welcome Bradley Shelver to lead the Concert Group. His unique voice as a creator has placed him at the forefront of today's choreographers, in addition to an impressive performance career that spans classical and contemporary work. As a long-standing faculty member, Shelver embodies the principles that the School was founded on, while ready to prepare dancers for the demands of today's industry. We are excited to bring back this opportunity for our pre-professional students, as they take their next step toward a professional career!"

The Joffrey Ballet Concert Group will present a preview performance on May 1, 2022 at The Theater at St Jean. The Group will perform two works from Shelver, as well as an original creation from Omar Roman De Jesus, reintroducing the performing ensemble to the New York dance scene, as well as the world. Tickets will become available in April 2022 at http://www.joffreyballetschool.com