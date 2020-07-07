Jefferson Historical Society Presents Accent Dance NYC in Virtual Evening of Dance to Celebrate Culture and Unity

Presented by the Jefferson Historical Society, Accent Dance NYC, a collaborative of international artists dedicated to exploring the artistic, cultural, and humanistic connections among people through diverse dance styles, presents A Time of Cultural Convergence, a virtual evening of dance to celebrate culture, diversity, and unity in uncertain times. The evening, originally scheduled for a live concert, will stream on the Jefferson Historical Society Facebook page, July 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. followed by a live Q+A with the company.

evening program will showcase the versatile talents of the Accent Dance NYC ensemble while building cultural bridges among collaborators through movement and music, purposefully juxtaposing elements of ballet, contemporary dance, salsa, tango, martial arts, hip hop and more. Established in the fall of 2018, the ensemble represents more than 8 countries and is committed to bringing dance to stages throughout the tri-state area and beyond, with an equally fundamental commitment to bringing dance education to underserved communities in New York City and neighboring school districts. Artistic works from the ensemble weave a common thread throughout the program reflecting how cultures intersect, and how diversity, above all, is what brings vitality and spirit to our society. evening will shine a light on creativity in quarantine, as well as present encore footage from past live performances. The ensemble also premieres a short dance film, Children of the World, featuring children from across the globe, joined together through movement.

"Because dance speaks so deeply, even when devoid of language, we will celebrate our coming together in unity -- our convergence -- in the face of the many challenges we have endured over these last months," elucidates Executive Director and Founder of Accent Dance NYC, Andrea Ziegelman. "In the midst of isolation, social unrest, and a halt in cultural events, we are so pleased to offer the residents of Jefferson, New York, an evening of respite and recharge while exploring with us how transformative the power of dance can be."

From the stage to the classroom, Accent Dance NYC has reached over 1,400 school-aged children through its educational initiatives in its first year and a half.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralizatioin Program, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered in Schoharie County by Greene County Council on the Arts, d/b/a CREATE.

STREAM INFORMATION

A Time of Cultural Convergence will take place virtually on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. The event will stream at https://www.facebook.com/The-Jefferson-Historical-Society-309739662479973. A live Q+A will follow with the ensemble and company leadership.

This event is free and open to all ages.

