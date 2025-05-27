Interview: Ballet Star Sarah Lane Brings DANCE FOR PAWS to Symphony Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed international ballet star Sarah Lane is known for her powerful technique and unrivaled grace that lights up the biggest stages around the world. But she recently adopted a new title to add to her many accolades: non-profit organization founder. Dance for Paws is a new non-profit, dedicated to using the power of dance to raise funds and awareness for homeless animals. By supporting no-kill shelters, rescues, and clinics across the country, Dance for Paws is on a mission to help improve care for homeless animals, reduce euthanasia rates, and promote adoption.

On June 2, Dance for Paws will hold its inaugural performance and fundraising event at Symphony Space. From 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, a sidewalk mini-adoption event will take place, one hour before the performance begins. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet adoptable pets from Best Friends Animal Society and Muddy Paws Rescue, giving people the chance to connect with and adopt animals in need of a forever home. Then, a star-studded roster of the world's brightest dancers will put on an incredible performance, commemorating the passion and vision for this organization.

I recently sat down with Sarah to discuss the inspiration behind Dance for Paws, and how the universality of the performing arts can help us come together to make the world a better place.

Q: Dance for Paws is inspired by your own personal experience with pet ownership. What was the original vision for this organization?

SL: I wanted to use the main tool that I have to make a change in a really critical situation in this country. All I have is my art—that’s the only way that I can help. To use dance; to use the platform of art to make the world a better place for the most vulnerable animals, which are the homeless animals that have no one to speak for them, defend them, or pay for their medical bills—that’s really what this is all about.

Q: What did it take to make your vision a reality?

SL: It really started with the logistics of filing official paperwork, doing research, and surrounding myself with people who could help me with media, which is my husband [Luis Ribagorda]. He is a ballet dancer; he dances with American Ballet Theatre, but he has his degree in cinematography. He’s been able to do some of the videography content that I’ve needed, and helped me with technology, as well. It takes hours and hours and hours of work—sitting at my computer and connecting with people. [It’s also about] getting online platforms going so people know who we are and what we do, expressing clearly what our mission is, and having people trust that what we’re doing is something good and has the potential to grow.

Dance for Paws would not be here if it weren’t for the Animal Defense Partnership. They have helped with any legal issues and things I wouldn’t have been able to afford with regular attorney pricing. So, that is a really incredible resource for animal rescue organizations, plant-based diet organizations, and anyone who is trying to create a movement around animal welfare—what they do is absolutely fundamental and invaluable, and they are donation-based.

Q: In our ever-divided world, how do see dance being able to uplift the Dance for Paws mission?

SL: What I didn’t want to do with Dance for Paws is to make advertisements with sad puppies and sad music that makes you cry all day. I wanted to create awareness, but I wanted to create awareness with hope. That’s why art is so incredible—it can bridge that gap between despair and hope and inspire people to make change. Whether they buy a ticket to a performance and know that it went to a beautiful cause, or whether they’re volunteering or have an animal rescue organization, [I want] people to feel like they’re part of a community. They love their own animals, they love dance, and I wanted Dance for Paws to be uplifting. Despair is not going to go anywhere, but hope can go anywhere.

Q: What have you discovered are the biggest hurdles facing no-kill shelters and rescue clinics, and how can public awareness be elevated?

SL: Animal rescues all over the country are struggling to get support and funding from the government, which is taking money from the municipal shelters to put other places. They were even threatening to close down shelters in California recently, until people protested. But animal shelters and animal rescues are overcrowded, overloaded, and don’t have enough funding whatsoever. It’s creating a health crisis for these animals and putting them under more stress in overcrowded shelters.

These organizations also don’t have enough fosters to put animals into safer environments before they are able to be adopted. When it comes to Dance for Paws, it’s hard to get people in the theater, let alone to rally and donate because it’s a hard time with so many challenges—inflation, fires in California, wars, etc. We’re bombarded with things that we can do to make the world a better place.

Q: What is something that’s surprised you or that you’ve learned about yourself since starting Dance for Paws?

SL: I wouldn’t classify myself as a leader per se, personality-wise, and as I’ve started doing this, I feel more comfortable in a leadership position. But, in a leadership position out of gratitude and not out of ego. I feel very grateful to be able to inspire other people to do something good and something beautiful. The surprising thing is also the amount that I’ve learned in such a short time, and I'm sure that, for better or worse, I will have so much to learn in the next two weeks. (laughs)

Q: The debut Dance for Paws performance is coming up on June 2. What are you hoping to feel and have shared with attendees?

SL: When I started this, I thought there was nothing that I could do that was going to be big enough to make a dent in this animal crisis issue. And then I thought to myself, ‘Well, that’s just a perfect excuse not to try to do something.’ I want everyone who walks into the theater or who simply hears about Dance for Paws to be inspired and to know that even one tiny step that may seem insignificant can have reverberating effects. You’re learning, you’re growing as a human, and you’re inspiring change in other people, as well. Also, to be inspired by the dancers they’re going to see on the stage, who are world-class, incredible dancers who are donating their time, their energy, and their artistry because they’re so passionate about this cause.

The thing that’s been the most meaningful is creating new connections within the New York community, but also beyond. It’s very heartwarming to see people rallying around the cause, which gives me affirmation that this is what I was supposed to do.

Photo Credit: Dance for Paws

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 40% Yellow Face - 17% Our Town - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds