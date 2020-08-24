Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Indian Classical Dance Team UNC Ek Taal Moves to Virtual Rehearsals and Performances

Article Pixel

The group has had to cancel its spring performances, but they are working to keep dance alive even while offstage.

Aug. 24, 2020  
Indian Classical Dance Team UNC Ek Taal Moves to Virtual Rehearsals and Performances

Indian classical dance team UNC Ek Taal is one of many performing arts organizations forced to rethink their performances due to the health crisis, The Daily Tar Heel reports.

The group has had to cancel its spring performances, but they are working to keep dance alive even while offstage.

"Our main priority is our members' safety, as well as the safety of campus," Anu Joy, co-captain of Ek Taal, said. "We're completely fine sitting this season out if that means we're not putting anybody in danger."

The team has been practicing and holding workshops on Zoom, as well as sharing projects on YouTube and social media.

"We want everybody to still engage in the dance form that they love from anywhere," Joy said. "We don't want to set any barriers to that."

Read more on The Daily Tar Heel.



Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Naxos to Release Tobias Picker's 'Opera Without Words' and 'The Encantadas' Performed By The Nashville Symphony and Giancarlo Guerrero
  • LA Phil and DG to Release John Adams' 'Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?'
  • The Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition's Grossman Ensemble Releases Debut Album, FOUNTAIN OF TIME
  • Tesla Quartet Returns to LOTS OF STRIINGS Music Festival at the Morris Museum