Indian Classical Dance Team UNC Ek Taal Moves to Virtual Rehearsals and Performances

Indian classical dance team UNC Ek Taal is one of many performing arts organizations forced to rethink their performances due to the health crisis, The Daily Tar Heel reports.

"Our main priority is our members' safety, as well as the safety of campus," Anu Joy, co-captain of Ek Taal, said. "We're completely fine sitting this season out if that means we're not putting anybody in danger."

The team has been practicing and holding workshops on Zoom, as well as sharing projects on YouTube and social media.

"We want everybody to still engage in the dance form that they love from anywhere," Joy said. "We don't want to set any barriers to that."

