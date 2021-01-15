Hive Creative Company Announces Premiere Of Art Film Exploring the Journey Towards Self-Realization

Hive Creative Company, a group of committed interdisciplinary artists making elevated and boundary breaking work, announces the world premiere of Seek, an evening-length interdisciplinary art film that documents the multi-faceted journey towards self-realization. Streamed virtually on January 31 at 6:00 p.m., PDT and directed by creative leader and HIVE founder Nathan Hirshaut, Seek invites a performing artist, an opera singer, a contemporary composer and a cinematographer to fuse together 6-short story like cinematic sequences that artistically document the quest for self-trust and purpose.

Following a 3-week creative residency, Seek is the first premiere of 2021 by Hirshaut and HIVE. The work weaves together themes of ambition, reflection, and surrender, to provide an intimate look at the self, using landscape, soundscape, and autobiographical anecdotes by Hirschaut. With elements of nature, filmed utilizing both land and water, Hirshaut's cutting edge approach to creativity empowers risk-taking for both artists and audiences to consider their own emotional and mental potential.

"For me, art that reflects a quest for truth, both internally and externally, is what inspires me," explains creative director Nathan Hirschaut. "This art film personifies remnants of my own autobiographical journey but is rooted in a clear call to action to ignite soul-searching journeys of others."

Seek will stream on Sunday, January 31 at 6:00 p.m., PDT, followed by a live talk back event. Tickets are $75, $40 and $20, and are available for purchase at https://www.hivecreates.com/seekshow

The link to stream will be available for replay 7 days following the event.