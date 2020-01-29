Hannah Q Dance Company to Perform WINTER SAGA

On Wednesday, March 25th HQDC will perform her little " Winter Saga" at Dixon Place, 8 in a Show, along with 7 other dance companies. (The 8 in a Show is a dance series curated by Sangeeta Yesley.)

Hanna Q Dance Company is a Contemporary-Modern Dance Company full of energy! The Swedish born and raised Artistic Director and Choreographer, Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson (Hanna Q) founded HQDC in May 2013.During each performance, the company sweeps the audience into a different world Johanna engulfs one in the atmosphere she creates. One get lost in the movements, the music, the lighting, and the interactions between the dancers. The choreography is comprised of technically rigorous movements, as well as partnering at once intricately acrobatic and viscerally human. Her dancers' express bursts of passion and athleticism, while taking the audience along on her journey. The company has performed in venues mostly in NYC, including Dixon Place, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Dance Festival, TADA!Theater, The Actors Fund Arts Center, Green Space, New York Live Arts, The Triskelion Arts, New York City Center and West End Theater.

"Winter Saga" has music written by Johanna's composer friend in Paris. Stephane Le Gouvello. Winter Saga is a short saga based on characters and personifications of winter, nordic wind, frost, ice, and snow from Scandinavian and Russian/Nordic mythology and folktales. Jack Frost, our young rascal, is out racing, spreading his artful patterns of glittering silver frost all over. Suddenly, the little Snow Maiden appears, venturing out on her own playing and making the world beautifully white and pristine. Then Snow Maiden's uncle, King Winter, who is used to his little niece always enjoying spending her time together with him, realizes she is not by his side! King Winter enters the landscape scene...

HQDC Dancers that will be performing March 25th: Jack Frost: Jose' Miguel Rebolme,

Snow Maiden: Amanda Sommers , King Winter: Charles Hyvens.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You