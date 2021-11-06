HONORING ANN REINKING AN EVENT HONORING HER LEGACY & LAUNCHING THE ANN REINKING SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM at The Meaux Space, and Virtually

Off The Lane will host their 2nd Annual Empower Artists Gala on Monday November 8th at 7:30pm ET. The hour-long event will honor Ann Reinking's legacy through the launch of the Ann Reinking Scholarship Program, with special performances by Tony Nominee and Grammy Award Winner Brenda Braxton (Chicago, DreamGirls, Smokey Joe's Cafe), and Helen Hayes Award Winner Bianca Marroquin (Chicago, Fosse/Verdon, The Pajama Game, In the Heights), hosted by Ann Reinking Advisory Board member and Golden Globe Nominee, Marilu Henner (Chicago, Taxi, Grease, Over Here!, Getting the Band Back Together).

Ann Reinking. A beautiful, vibrant, talented and gracious shining star on the Broadway scene at the time and moment she was meant to be. If you look at her progression from her childhood in Seattle, studying ballet, to starring in a Tony-Award winning Bob Fosse Broadway show, "Dancin'," and so much more, it is the quintessential story of hard work and perseverance, belief in yourself and following a passion with all of your heart. She captured the heart of Bob Fosse by being her own true self, which she always followed through on and in addition, shared her knowledge and fortune with others to help them grow and succeed.

I was one of the recipients of Ann's kindness. I had the pleasure of knowing her through Stanley Donen, who I was working with in Los Angeles on the choreography in pre-production for a movie that was originally called "Double Feature," eventually changed to "Movie, Movie." Stanley and I had worked out the choreography for one of the characters, "Troubles Moran," and Ann had flown in from New York to learn the number and screen test for the part. I taught her the entire scene and choreography, lyrics and vocals, which was a torch song, "Torchin' for Bill," on top of a piano that led to her wrecking the bar behind the piano, one well-placed kick at a time. It was the perfect number for her.

After we worked together (she got the part!) she asked if I'd like to come to New York to audition for "Dancin'," and Bob Fosse, which I did, soon after. The show opened on Broadway about six months afterwards, in the spring of 1978.

A very long story short, I got to work with and alongside Ann for the first year "Dancin'" was on Broadway. She opened that door for me, to expand my experiences and work with the very best. I went into the show, after Bob, himself, called me, a week after the opening in New York at the Broadhurst, saying he needed me to come to New York immediately, with three women in the show out of eight, injured. A week after I started rehearsing, I was put into whatever number needed me most and was "covering" all eight parts. What an experience! And my first time working in New York and on Broadway. I went on to help put together and performed in the entire 1st National Tour of "Dancin'.'' I am forever grateful to Ann for being a true gypsy; helping out other dancers who you see have talent and guiding them along the way. I think the best dancers are not afraid of sharing their knowledge and encouragement to help other dancers grow, improve and succeed. Ann was a perfect example of that. This is a beautiful way to keep alive the essence and extraordinary qualities Ann possessed. She is missed dearly by the entire dance community. Our memories of her incredible career, life and friendship are our treasures we get to keep in our hearts.

Tickets are $30 for virtual streaming and a limited amount of tickets for the in-person gala are also available. All proceeds from ticket sales will be split evenly across the BOOST, Mentorship and Ann Reinking Scholarship Programs.

Off The Lane programming is FREE for participants with the goal to provide a community and home base for young artists looking to transition from student to thriving professional.

To purchase tickets, please visit: offthelane.org

To be added to the waitlist for In-Person tickets: Email hello@offthelane.org

In addition to tickets, a limited edition Annie's Joy Candle will be available for purchase. 75% of proceeds will go directly towards the Ann Reinking Scholarship Program. The candle is a collaboration between Timothy Jay Candles, Peter Talbert, Annie's husband and the Ann Reinking Fundraising Committee.

Photos Courtesy of Off The Lane and Valerie-Jean Miller