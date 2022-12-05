Gulf Coast Symphony to Present THE NUTCRACKER With Gulfshore Ballet This Month

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on Saturday, December 10 2022 for "The Nutcracker" at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. This holiday season, join us as the lights dim, the music soars, snowflakes swirl, flowers dance, and a little girl dreams about a whole new world. The Gulfshore Ballet, principal guest artists from Miami City Ballet Katia Carranza and Luiz Silva, and the Gulf Coast Symphony present Tchaikovsky holiday classic in a glorious production with new choreography by Iliana Lopez & Franklin Gamero.

This two-act ballet is based on a holiday story by E.T.A. Hoffmann that centers on a family's Christmas Eve celebration. It is a great introduction to classical music and dance for the entire family.

Performance Details:

What: The Nutcracker with Gulfshore Ballet

Where: Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW (13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers)

When: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3:00pm & 8:00pm

Tickets are $45-$69

For ticket call 239.481.4849 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org