Guild Hall Presents Gibney Company In Hamptons Debut Next Week

Guild Hall will present Gibney Company, one of New York City's leading contemporary dance ensembles, in its East Hampton debut on Friday, July 11, 2025.

For one night only, audiences will experience a dynamic program of new and reimagined works by three visionary choreographers—William Forsythe, Lucinda Childs, and Roy Assaf—performed with the bold athleticism and emotional nuance that define Gibney's signature style.

The evening includes A Couple, a quietly powerful duet by Roy Assaf that distills the shifting dynamics between two people into a raw and poetic physical dialogue—at once tender, tense, and deeply human. William Forsythe's Trio (of six) offers audiences a reimagined version of his 1996 work Trio adapted specifically for Gibney Company. This six-person staging reflects Forsythe's long-standing practice of evolving choreography over time, with a focus on spatial dynamics, musical tension, and ensemble precision. Rounding out the program is Lucinda Childs' Three Dances (for prepared piano) John Cage, which brings her renowned choreographic structure and minimalist sensibility to Cage's 1944-45 score, turning repetition and restraint into mesmerizing motion.

“On the heels of a critically celebrated spring season, we're thrilled to make our Guild Hall debut,” notes organizational Founder, Artistic Director, and CEO Gina Gibney. “It's an honor to share highlights from our Joyce Theater program with new audiences in the Hamptons—plus an encore performance of a piece that holds a special place in our repertory. This program reflects the artistic depth and collaborative spirit that define our company.”

“Bringing this program to Guild Hall feels like a continuation of the dialogue we've been building all season,” adds Gilbert T. Small II, Gibney Company Director. “These works invite audiences to engage with movement that is as intellectually rich as it is emotionally resonant. It's a joy to share this experience with a new community.”

The Gibney Company 2024-2025 Season Artistic Associates are Graham Feeny, Madison Goodman, Tiare Keeno, Lounes Landri, Andrew McShea, Jie-hung Connie Shiau, Zack Sommer, and Madi Tanguay.

Guild Hall presents Gibney Company on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 8:00pm. Tickets start at $25 and are available at https://www.guildhall.org/events/gibney-company/. Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton, New York.

