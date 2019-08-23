Green Space To Present TAKE ROOT

Green Space is pleased to announce a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this September. Take Root will present an evening of work by ENTERART and ARIM Dance on September 20th and 21st, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on September 22nd. Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process. Hoong Yee Lee Krakauer, Executive Director, Queens Council on the Arts

TAKE ROOT, now in its 11th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 14 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features 5-6 dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.



Take Root

September 20th and 21st 8pm Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card Give Me Two More Cherries, Please expresses a conclusion of those who grew up in recovery from disaster. The relationship of three dancers performed by ENTERART's Yukari Osaka, Megumi Toyoshima, and Ayaka Yoshimoto is a metaphor of how they face their memories, love, and the link to their society. With a unique collaboration of dance, multimedia, and hard-rock music, this piece depicts moments not solely defined by tragedy. All music is from the album "Maximum Impact" by Japanese instrumental hard-rock band; D_Drive (Marshall Records).

ARIM Dance presents four short works at Take Root. Possessed will be performed, composed and designed by Principal Artist/Artistic Director/Choreographer Ari Mayzick. What one is possessed by varies in abundance, but none the less, in this process, one loses the ability to act, think or control themselves. Threnody, performed by Principal Artist/Rehearsal Director Sarita Apel, set to "Requiem" composed by Fauré, is about a great loss. In this solo, a woman goes through such angst and anguish caused by loss; as she lives and relives the current and the past, she finally embraces acceptance of this loss and in return is granted freedom and the ability to move on.

Tango, performed by Ari Mayzick and Guest Artist Charlotte Landreau, set to "Keys To Imagination" by Yanni, is about love and a small look into the type of relationship that these lovers share. Yoke, performed by Ari Mayzick and First Artist Octave Parfait, set to "Dream 8 (late and soon)" by Max Richter, is a story about two souls or two halves starting at the opposite spectrum of life, living concurrently in a parallel universe, that meet in the middle still in a parallel domain. They continue on until the end of their path where they meet at the crux and unite becoming whole.



Take Root September Artists

Yukari Osaka is a choreographer, dance performance artist, and the director of ENTERART, which aims to feature various local artists through performing arts. She started her career in performing arts field as a ballet dancer at Sadamatsu-Hamada Ballet Company in Japan. Yukari has danced for Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre; a multimedia-contemporary dance company (www.ysdt.org) based in New York and Palestine as a founding member since 2005. She has appeared in various dance/theatre performances and festivals nationally and internationally, including the opera "Les Contes D'Hoffmann" at The Metropolitan Opera (NY), the musical "Phantom" at Fireside Theatre (WI), Dance Biennale Tokyo (Japan), Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out Festival (MA), and Theatre Der Welt (Germany), among others. Yukari has choreographed various pieces for dance performances, musicals, media arts, and music videos including "white sea" which was a Raindance Film Festival selection in 2014.

Ari Mayzick hails from NY where he began his professional dance training at the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance at age of 11 on full scholarship. At 12, he was awarded scholarships to Joffrey Ballet School and SAB. When Ari turned 14, he was invited to dance with the Pearl Lang Dance Theater and shortly afterwards, the Martha Graham Dance Ensemble. Ari has also danced with (just to name a few), Rioult, Scapino Ballet (Holland), Dance Works (Holland), Washington Opera as a "Guest Soloist Artist," Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Les Ballets Grandiva, "Principal" Dancer with Buglisi Dance Theater, Dance Iquail (where he is also Rehearsal Director) and currently a "Soloist" with the Martha Graham Dance Company where he has danced Principal Roles. Ari is a recipient of the Princess Grace Award of Excellence in Dance; is currently on faculty teaching at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center, has taught master classes and workshops in the states and abroad, a Regisseur of Martha Graham works, and is Artistic Director of ARIM Dance, a Neo-Classical/Contemporary dance company he founded where he is the sole choreographer. His work has been staged on and performed by students of Alvin Ailey American Dance Center and of various universities and dance schools in the United States and abroad. Ari is also a recording Pop Artist writing, composing and singing his own material. He would like to thank his mom for all of her never ceasing love and support throughout the years.

Fertile Ground September Artists

Grant Jacoby Soul Light Universal Leila Mire Aya Jane Saotome AMK Dance September 22nd 7pm Tickets: $15 at door and online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org







