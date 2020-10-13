Four/Four Announces The Full Lineup For The Fall 2020 Tethered Series

The initiative was also created as a way to build community and bridge the gap between dance and music audiences.

four/four presents, a recently founded platform for dance and music performances in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, announces the full lineup for its fall 2020 video series TETHERED featuring original music by Mary Lattimore, Ohmme, and Kassa Overall, and performances by acclaimed dance artists Jeffrey Cirio, Hannah Ekholm, Emiliano Jimenez, Alice Klock, Derion Loman, Marcat Dance, Madison Olandt, Austyn Rich, slowdanger, Omari Wiles, and others.

Founded by choreographer Loni Landon and music presenter Rachael Pazdan, four/four came together this past spring to provide opportunities for dancers and musicians to collaborate and create work virtually while they are unable to perform live and tour. The initiative was also created as a way to build community and bridge the gap between dance and music audiences.

This fall, four/four will continue to present its video series TETHERED in association with Public Records, the multifacetd music driven social space in Brooklyn. Curated by Landon and Pazdan, TETHERED brings together musicians and dancers from all over the world to collaborate on dance films for Public Records' broadcast channel PRTV, which the brand created as a means to explore life and creativity during Covid-19. The free one-hour programs also include archived dance works from choreographers. Upcoming TETHERED episodes will be presented on the third Wednesday of each month (October 21, November 18, and December 16) on publicrecords.tv, looping on the hour from 6-10pm ET. These digital premieres will coincide with a dinner screening of the show in the Garden at Public Records (RSVP on Resy to reserve a table to attend).

The updated lineup for TETHERED IX, premiering on October 21, will feature jazz/hip-hop musician Kassa Overall and dancers Derion Loman (Pilobolus, Diavolo) & Madison Olandt (Jacob Jonas, Diavolo), and multidisciplinary duo slowdanger. The archive section, curated by Alexandra Wells, Artistic Director of Springboard Danse Montreal, will feature works by choreographers Sidra Bell, Rena Butler, Jasmine Ellis, and dance collective La Tresse.

The TETHERED X premiere on November 18 will feature Chicago-based art-rock band Ohmme and London-based dancer Hannah Ekholm (House of Milan), Spain-based company Marcat Dance, and voguer Omari Wiles. The archive section will be curated by Benjamin Akio Kimitch, Program Director & Associate Curator, Danspace Project.

The TETHERED XI premiere on December 16 will feature Los Angeles-based harpist Mary Lattimore with English National Ballet principal dancer Jeffrey Cirio, Chicago-based choreographer and dancer Alice Klock (Hubbard Street Dance and others), and two up-and-coming Los Angeles-based dancer/choreographers Emiliano Jimenez and Austyn Rich. The archive section will be curated by Berlin-based choreographer Kiani del Valle.

Programs subject to change.

