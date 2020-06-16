Former Dance Manufacturing Executives Announce Launch of 'Other Space Innovation' to Support Dance Industry

Maria Montanez and Susie Riefenhauser, two influential and forward-thinking players in dancewear having spent a collective 20+ years in leadership roles at Gaynor Minden, Bloch, SoDanca, and Capezio, announce the formation of their consulting firm, Other Space Innovation. Other Space is the first and only consulting firm of its kind, specializing in discovery and strategy services for the dancewear manufacturing industry.

Magazines, websites, and supportive resources have long existed for the dance world, but have historically been targeted at dancers, or dance teachers, or company directors. Other Space is the first company of its kind to focus specifically on supporting manufacturers, both the legacy brands the industry is well aware of, as well as the up-and-coming brands that are still finding their way.

"We have so much love for this particular part of the dance world, it's where we cut our teeth," Maria says. She continues, "Ultimately, we see Other Space as much more than a consulting firm. Yes, that's a big part of our business, but we also hope to provide resources to strengthen and connect this industry, and make it a vibrant and thriving place to work for years to come."

Susie elaborates, "We know how crucial feedback is when you're developing a new product, or a new program. We also know the work it takes to survey an appropriately large selection of dancers, teachers, and parents, and how important the resulting information is when it comes to really understanding your end consumer. We want to make this easier for our clients! We've always had a knack for knowing who to gather around the table, and more importantly what questions to ask to uncover what really drives dancers, and their purchasing decisions."

Committed to authentic market research, the pair have begun to build a database of Insiders, a network of dancers and dance professionals to provide an impactful voice in the creation and development of products and programs. With collaboration the foundation of progress, Other Space is committed to continue the cultivation of previously standing relationships and bringing other voices into the conversation to better advise clients and advocate for the industry and its artists at all stages of their career.

For more information, visit otherspaceinnovation.com

