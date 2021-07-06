Finding Movement Through Meditation Class Series Announced by Project.KB

Kristina Bermudez Creative Developments LLC, also referred to as Project.KB, aims to create both environmental and social change by utilizing the creative process to build a sustainable economy for dance.

WHAT

Project.KB is creating a sustainable economy for dance.

Enlightenment - Offering team-building skills and tools to balance our Minds, Bodies, and Spirits.

Creative Entrepreneurship - Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Collaborative Production and Merchandising to create paid job opportunities.

Education: Providing behind the scenes experiences and hands-on opportunities.

WHERE

Project.KB aims to have a local impact in Brooklyn, Brownsville, and East New York communities as well as continue to build global networks and opportunities.

Project.KB is Making the Sustainable Attainable through Multidisciplinary Art.

One of Project.KB's initiatives is called "Finding Movement through Meditation", a class series which was established on the 1st of April, 2021. The class is designed to abstractly reflect on everyday tasks and thoughts in order to find a tangible relationship between the physical body, sensation, and these ideas. The purpose of this class is to find moments of peace within ourselves and for the subconscious to digest these thoughts and sensations. They continue the work by transitioning our physical findings into a series of steps, otherwise known as choreography, to build structures and practice team-building exercises in small group settings. These team building activities help individuals practice compromise, decision-making-skills, trust, listening, and experimentation. The Finding Meditation Through Movement class series helps confront our feelings and emotions in a mental space, pay attention to breath, and hone in the ability to control and redirect when needed.

BENEFITS:

This class series is not only beneficial for mental health, but also encourages movement and exercise which is an introduction into dance and choreography. It is known that meditation, dance, and thus exercise are vital elements in minimizing symptoms from depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses. Additionally, individuals and groups are suffering due to the effects of self-isolation and other circumstances caused by the Pandemic. Project.KB knows that meditation and movement benefits the spiritual self and raises our level of consciousness which will positively impact our future as a society and our bodies as a whole. Regular practice increases concentration and improves focus to enhance the clarity of our thoughts which will then improve decision making. The benefits of this class series will accrue in all aspects of life including but not limited to your studies, career, social life, and overall health. These classes are geared for all ages and groups.

CLASS OFFERINGS:

Classes are held outdoors, indoors, and virtually, in order to practice accessibility and inclusivity. Online classes are limited as they are audio only and do not include the team building portion. Additionally, this class can be offered as a 3-month weekly commitment or as a 5-class master series, however to be optimally beneficial, the class should be held on a weekly-basis for a year. The Finding Meditation Through Movement class series is optimal at 45 to 60 minutes in length. Project.KB serves to enhance community by building a supportive and holistic neighborhood.

To take a free participation, please contact them at :

website: www.kristinabermudez.com

IG :Project.KB

email: kbcreativedevelopment@gmail.com

phone: +1(845) 519 4497