Filmmakers Around The World Join Global Film Competition With Playoffs

The weekend of June 5-7 offers filmmakers around the world the opportunity to participate in the 48 Hour Global Film Challenge, a seeded filmmaking competition in which the 48 Hour Film Project meets the World Cup! Filmmakers in 65 cities from 26 countries will go head-to-head in this filmmaking challenge.

Anyone, regardless of skill level, can form a team and register to participate, but each city is limited to a maximum of 12 teams. Everyone participating is expected to follow their local laws and regulations regarding COVID-19, in addition to the competition rules. Judges will determine the winner in each city. Then audience voting takes over for the city vs. city and the country vs. country competitions to determine the Global Film Challenge Winner.

Around the world, as each time zone arrives at 7 p.m. on Friday, filmmakers will electronically receive their genre along with a character, prop, and line of dialogue that must be included in their film. At that time, they can begin writing a script which will be filmed and edited to be 4 - 7 minutes long and turned in by 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening. The registration fee is $48 with a portion of the proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders and their efforts against the coronavirus.

Local judges will review films and determine the city winners by June 18. Each city winner will then be displayed in an online forum, https://cinema48.com, where they will be available for viewing and public voting. Through various stages, a winner from each country will be determined, to the final eight, and ultimately, the overall winner. The international winner will receive a screening and be presented a trophy at Filmapalooza (the annual 48 Hour Film Project Film Festival) and will screen at a 48HFP showcase at the Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner 2021.

Not only does the 48 Hour Global Film Challenge offer a way for novice and experienced filmmakers to stretch their creative muscles, it's a way for filmmakers to actually finish a project instead of leaving their dream to screen on the proverbial back burner. This year marks the 20th year of the 48 Hour Film Project, the presenter of the Global Film Challenge. For more information regarding the Global Film Challenge, visit www.48hourfilm.com/gfc and check out the voting competition at https://cinema48.com/ starting in late June.

