Facebook Launches AI System to Create Original Dance Routines

The new routines created by the system are 'synchronized and surprising,' according to Facebook.

Aug. 26, 2020  
Facebook's AI has developed a new system to choreograph original dance routines to any music, The Next Web reports.

The new routines created by the system are "synchronized and surprising" - "the two main criteria of a creative dance," according to Facebook.

"The AI generates new sequences of movements that might not have come naturally to people," said Parikh, a research scientist at Facebook AI Research. "It adds a layer of creativity, because you can visualize a dance in a different form."

The AI searches for patterns in the soundwaves of any track, then scans a dataset of dance routines for comparable music patterns.

The code is now available for download if you wanna check it out for yourself.

Read the original story on The Next Web.

Learn more about how the system works in the video below!


