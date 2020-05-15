Shutdown Streaming
English National Ballet Will Stream SWAN LAKE and More as Part of Wednesday Watch Party Series

May. 15, 2020  
The English National Ballet has announced more streaming productions for its Wednesday Watch Party series, according to TimeOut.

Beginning at 7pm on May 20, you can stream Nora, a show inspired by the lead character in Henrik Ibsen's play 'A Doll's House." The production will be streaming for 48 hours.

Then, on May 27, you can stream the company's 2018 performance of 'Swan Lake.' The production was recorded at the Liverpool Empire as part of an English National Ballet UK tour. It features Tchaikovsky's score performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic.

Both performances will be streamed on the English National Ballet's YouTube channel and Facebook.

Read more on TimeOut.



