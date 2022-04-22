Doug Varone and Dancers celebrates 35 years with the New York premiere of Somewhere and the 1993 masterwork Rise, Tuesday, May 31, 2022 through Sunday, June 5, 2022 at The Joyce Theater, 175 8th Avenue, NYC. Tickets are $26 - $61 and can be purchased online at joyce.org/performances/doug-varone-and-dancers or by phone at 212-242-0800.

Somewhere reimagines Leonard Bernstein's timeless West Side Story by stripping the orchestral score of its narrative connotations. The result: pure choreographic vibrancy, brimming with nuance and emotional heft generated by the musical structure. "Filled with the most sublime invention, Somewhere seems destined to become a classic work of contemporary dance." - Santa Barbara Independent

In Rise, dancers take over the stage in swirls of controlled chaos, with composer John Adam's Fearful Symmetries underlying each step. Varone's "highly charged, physically exciting choreography" reinforces the complexity of the human spirit, deeming his inventive body of work "a rarity among his generation" (The New York Times).

"I couldn't think of a better place to commemorate 35 years of dance than The Joyce, in our home base of New York City," said Doug Varone. "I'm immensely proud of the artistry that we've shared and the impact the work has had through these many years. Both 'Somewhere' and 'Rise' are important dances in my canon of works and having them share an evening together feels monumental."

There will be a Curtain Chat following the performance on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 7:30pm and a Family Matinee on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2pm.

Artistic Director: Doug Varone

Company dancers: Courtney Barth, Hollis Bartlett, Bradley Beakes, Jake Bone, Joniece Boykins, Quaba Ernest, Daeyana Moss, Aya Wilson and Ryan Yamauchi.

Designers and Collaborators Include: Lighting Design: Derek Van Heel, David Ferri; Costume Design: Lynn Steincamp, Liz Prince.

The Joyce is requiring audiences to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks at performances. Health & safety protocols can be found at joyce.org/health-safety-protocols.