Digital Dance Competition on Social Media Takes Off Across the World
Three South American dancers have created a digital dance-off on social media which has taken off across the world, WHTC reports.
The competition is open to all, from professionals to those just looking to have fun. A panel of experts judge each dance, and viewers can also "like" their favorite videos to vote.
"We were struck by the desire of participants to be seen, to express themselves and their dance, what is happening to them at the moment," said Argentine Facundo Luqui, who co-organized the '@stayhomedancecompetition' event. "What we thought when we started this project was that anyone can participate."
The competition wrapped up on Sunday, but you can still check out all of the videos on the event's Instagram page here.
Watch a sample of some of the videos below:
4️⃣6️⃣ ????????????: Belinda Jara @_belindajara de Paraguay ?? Categoría: Junior / 12 años HOMENAJE: Sia Depende de tu like para ganarse el premio de la gente ? We do not own the rights to this song
A post shared by Stay Home Dance Competition (@stayhomedancecompetition) on Aug 30, 2020 at 4:08pm PDT
4️⃣1️⃣ ????????????: Jazmín Giuliana Montecino @maryfrias25 de Argentina ?? Categoría: Junior / 11 años HOMENAJE: Ed Sheeran Depende de tu like para ganarse el premio de la gente ? We do not own the rights to this song
A post shared by Stay Home Dance Competition (@stayhomedancecompetition) on Aug 30, 2020 at 7:20am PDT
3️⃣9️⃣ ????????????: Esteban Rivera @estebanmarcelor2 de Costa Rica ?? Categoría: Junior / 14 años HOMENAJE: Michael Jackson Depende de tu like para ganarse el premio de la gente ? We do not own the rights to this song
A post shared by Stay Home Dance Competition (@stayhomedancecompetition) on Aug 29, 2020 at 6:54am PDT
