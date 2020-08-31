Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Digital Dance Competition on Social Media Takes Off Across the World

Aug. 31, 2020  

Three South American dancers have created a digital dance-off on social media which has taken off across the world, WHTC reports.

The competition is open to all, from professionals to those just looking to have fun. A panel of experts judge each dance, and viewers can also "like" their favorite videos to vote.

"We were struck by the desire of participants to be seen, to express themselves and their dance, what is happening to them at the moment," said Argentine Facundo Luqui, who co-organized the '@stayhomedancecompetition' event. "What we thought when we started this project was that anyone can participate."

The competition wrapped up on Sunday, but you can still check out all of the videos on the event's Instagram page here.

Watch a sample of some of the videos below:

Read more on WHTC.


