Diablo Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER SUITE Next Month

Performances run November 11 â€“ 12.

Oct. 10, 2022 Â 

Diablo Ballet's 29th Season opens this November with an expanded full-length production of Julia Adam's smash holiday hit, The Nutcracker Suite, performing November 11 - 12, 2022 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

The Nutcracker Suite, which premiered in 2019, takes place in the 1950's where the Diablo family and their daughter Clara, return to the Nutcracker Suite at the Fairmont Hotel for another Christmas Eve adventure. Clara's dream expands taking her on a magical journey through the land of sweets, that will include students from Diablo Ballet School. Each year since the premiere, Adam has expanded on her original concept, creating new characters and adding new dances to her orginal ballet. Diablo Ballet dancer and costumer, Amanda Farris and company costumer, Christopher Dunn will add additional costumes to support the extended production.

The Nutcracker Suite performs November 11 - 12 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Performances are: Friday, November 11 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, November 12 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm. Single tickets are on sale now ($25 - $52) with senior and youth pricing available. Get your tickets now and take advantage of early bird pricing through October 19th. This whimsical ballet is a perfect kick off to the holidays and is sure to delight all audiences.

Diablo Ballet will also present a virtual option, which will be a recording of the live performance, streaming November 18 - 27 and available for viewing at any time during this timeframe. Virtual tickets are on sale now through October 19th for the early bird price of $32 per household. On October 20th, the price will increase to $37 per household.

For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org or www.diabloballet.org.





