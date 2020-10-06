Devastation Dance Company Reopens in a New Location

The company was forced to relocate after a car crashed into the studio.

Devastation Dance Company has reopened in its new location, after a car crashed into its studio.

Mayor Byron Brown attended the reopening, and posted photos on Facebook, which can be seen here.

"I was proud to attend the grand opening of Devastation Dance Company. Established in 1997, the studio was previously located on Bailey Avenue but had to move after a car came through their front window!" he writes. "Residents looking to learn some new moves should come take some classes at their nice new location at 975 Hertel Ave."

For more information about the studio, visit www.thedevastationdancecompany.studio

Devastation was established in 1997. Before turning into one of Buffalo New York's phenomenal dance company and teams they began as a drill team. Operating on God's will and donations this organization changed many lives. At risk youth from all areas of Buffalo enjoy being a part of Devastation. Also known by many for there lavish colors Pink and Black, Devastation nurtures, educates and mentors many, which is why they are a key community organization many recommend.

