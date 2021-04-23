Dancing Classrooms to Host Virtual Roundtable with Leading Educators, Academics, and Teaching Artists

On Wednesday, May 5 at 12:00 -1:30 pm EST, Dancing Classrooms will host From Screen to Seen: a digital community conversation with leading academics and fellow educators, partners, and teaching artists to reflect on a year of cultivating what Dancing Classrooms calls "defiant joy" through dance and arts education and imagining where educators go from here to build more equitable, engaging, and responsive environments for student growth.

"As educators and youth workers, we know you have seen it all this year, from the enormous challenges, upheaval and grief, to the inspiring resilience, creativity, and moments of joy that young people have experienced. What have we learned? And what lessons will we build on to support kids as we emerge from the pandemic," says Dancing Classrooms Executive Director, Nancy Kleaver.

Mickela Mallozzi, the four-time Emmy Award-winning Host and Executive Producer of Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi, will moderate the discussion.

Panelists will be psychologist Dr. Jephtha Tausig, cultural anthropologist specialized in dance & UN Senior/Regional Human Rights Fellow at UN Headquarters Dr. Derrick Leon Washington, WolfBrown Principal Researcher Dr. Dennie Palmer Wolf, PS 130M Principal Renny Fong, Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education Program Coordinator Yaicana Peña, Dancing Classrooms Senior Teaching Artist Felix Pitre, and Dancing Classrooms Deputy Director Eve Wolff.

A follow up to their May 2020 "Social Dance While Social Distancing" Roundtable event, this interactive discussion will center on the ways in which the "defiant joy" found through dance and arts education has helped young people persevere through this remarkable year. Panelists will share their experiences supporting young people and integrating the arts into their online lives.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Dancing Classrooms' spring semester programs for NYC youth. Recognizing the extraordinary challenges they have faced this year, teaching artists are welcome to pay what they are able.

Dancing Classrooms looks forward to coming together as a community to reflect and create next steps for supporting students' social, emotional and physical wellbeing.