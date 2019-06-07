Dancers, Achieve Mind And Body Harmony New Series At Marblehead

Dancers can introduce balance into their lives in The Marblehead School of Ballet's new series, Beginner Tai Chi and Qi Gong. They will learn a range of movements from the Tai Chi Yang style form, the Rooting Pine Qi Gong Method, and some simple exercises to enhance harmony of the mind and the body in this new class on Sundays from July 21 through August 11, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The series takes place at the MSB studio located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Tai Chi and Qi Gong Provide Health Benefits

"Tai Chi and Qi Gong provide wonderful additions to our curriculum. They will aid the development of a dancer, as well as the non-dancers, who are interested in improving their health and well-being. People from a range of backgrounds, including office workers, executives, stay-at-home parents, caregivers, and others benefit from this new class. Seniors can enhance their mobility and balance. This helps people reduce anxiety, treat depression, improve joint and organ health and balance blood pressure," explained Paula K. Shiff, Director of the Marblehead School of Ballet.

The class is open to adults and youngsters, ages 13 and up. No previous experience is necessary. All are welcome.

Dancer and Martial Arts Master Joins the Faculty

Leda Elliot joins the MSB's faculty, as the school's new Tai Chi and Qi Gong instructor. "Tai Chi and Qi Gong provide several benefits. They are an extremely gentle form of exercise, suitable for people of all ages and physical abilities. Both Tai Chi and Qi Gong help enhance the body's natural ability to heal, while cultivating balance, harmony and equilibrium in the mind and body through a series of gentle flowing, meditative movements. Although seemingly gentle, they increase strength, flexibility and balance through the peaceful flowing movements," explained Elliot.

Her unique experiences include extensive studies, performances and competitions in dance and the martial arts of Chinese Wushu, as well as the healing arts of Qi Gong and Reiki. Elliot's dance training was undertaken at The Ballet Arts of Carnegie Hall in Japan under Aiko Ohtaki, one of the first females to teach ballet in Japan, and at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, Massachusetts. She also brings to the Marblehead School of Ballet extensive training in competitive modern Wushu and traditional Wudang Tai Chi training under Master Bow Sim Mark from the Chinese Wushu Research Institute and Tai Chi Arts Association.

To register for the new class or for more information, call the school's office at 781-631-6262 or enroll online at www.athousandcranestudio.space . The tuition is $70 for this special series. For a class schedule, visit http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-school/schedule/.





