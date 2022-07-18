Dance/NYC to Launch Dance Industry Census

On Wednesday, July 20 from 7-9 pm, Dance/NYC, the service organization that promotes and encourages the knowledge, appreciation, practice, and performance of dance in the metropolitan New York City area will launch the Dance Industry Census, a first-of its kind effort to count every individual dance worker, dance-related business, and organization based in the metropolitan New York City area. Local cultural leaders, dance advocates, and performers will participate in a celebration of the City's dance community and call for all members of NYC's dance workforce to get counted. The program will include interviews with dance workers, performances by Dance/NYC grantees, and a dance party. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is available at Dance.NYC/DWRLaunch.

MEDIA INSTRUCTIONS: Please confirm media coverage by emailing ayofemi@itseleventhirtysix.com. Risers, mult boxes will be available. Please note COVID-19 policy below. Interviews available in English and Spanish.

EVENT DETAILS:

Dance/NYC Launches NYC's First Dance Industry Census

DATE and TIME:

Wednesday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET - 9:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION:

﻿Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, New York

SPEAKERS:

Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, Executive Director, Dance/NYC

Carla Hoke-Miller, Director of Theatre Programs and Partnerships, NYC Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment

Pavan Thimmaiah, Artist Choreographer, Director of PMT House of Dance

Lucy Sexton, Executive Director, New Yorkers For Culture & Arts

Vanessa Hernández Cruz, Disabled Dance Artist, Choreographer, Disability Justice Activist, Dance Artists National Collective, Communications & Social Media Co-Coordinator

Antuan Byers, Dancer, Creative Entrepreneur, Arts Activist, Founder of Black Dance Change Makers

River Whittle, Lenapehoking

PERFORMANCES BY:

Monday Blue, DJ, Artist, and Cultural Syncretist

Zazel-Chavah O'Garra, Founder and Artistic Director,ZCO/DANCEPROJECT

Ayazamana Dance Group

Rovaco Dance Company

Imani Arrington, Dancer/Movement Artist, Ladies Of Hip Hop

PHOTO/VIDEO OPPS:

6:45 p.m. Doors to main event space open - Video performances by Zazel O'Garra/ZCO/DANCEPROJECTand Ayazamana Dance Group

7:25 p.m. Live pre-show performance from Rovaco Dance Company

7:30 p.m. Welcome Remarks + Embodied Land Acknowledgment

7:39 p.m. Dance Advocacy Award Presentation to Jody Gottfried Arnhold

7:45 p.m. Census Video Premiere

7:52 p.m. Remarks from Carla Hoke-Miller and Alton Murray

8:00p.m. Task Force Roundtable Discussions

8:20 p.m. Closing Remarks with Alejandra Duque-Cifuentes

Performance by Ladies of Hip Hop

8:30 p.m. Dance Party with DJ Monday Blue

9:00 p.m. Event ends

Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186435®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dance.nyc%2FDanceIndustryCensus?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information.

PLEASE NOTE COVID-19 POLICY:

All attendees, including media, participants, staff and volunteers are required to:

Wear KN95 or N95 masks that cover both nose and mouth, except for brief moments to eat or drink.

Show proof of vaccination status

Show proof of negative COVID-19 test (at home/antigen/PCR) with:

A photo of an at home rapid COVID-19 test with a time stamp

A receipt of a lab Antigen or PCR test with confirmed negative results

Dance/NYC will provide on-site COVID-19 rapid tests and KN95 or N95 masks to make updated guidelines possible. We strongly encourage attendees to test themselves in advance (within 24 hours of the event), and provide photo proof of your negative test to reduce wait times. Otherwise, please plan to arrive 15-minutes earlier than intended time for testing and results.

Learn more about Dance/NYC's COVID policy.

About Dance/NYC:

Dance/NYC's mission to promote and encourage the knowledge, appreciation, practice, and performance of dance in the metropolitan New York City area. It embeds core values of justice, equity, and inclusion into all aspects of its programs and operations. Dance/NYC remains committed to delivering programs that address disparities in the dance field by continuing to fill gaps in the availability of resources where they are most needed. It believes the dance ecology must itself be just, equitable, and inclusive to meaningfully contribute to social progress and envisions a dance ecology wherein power, funding, opportunities, conduct, and impacts are fair for all artists, cultural workers, and audiences.