Dance/NYC Announces Rehearsal Space Subsidy Program

Dance/NYC has announced the New York City Dance Rehearsal Space Subsidy Program, administered by Dance/NYC and made possible by the generous support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The purpose of the program is to make affordable rehearsal space available to dance makers who are in critical need of space for the creation and development of their work, while also fostering a more inclusive and just dance field. By addressing financial barriers to accessing artistic development space, this program aims to advance dance artistry in the five boroughs of New York City and contribute to the field's overall diversity, sustainability, resilience, and health. While dance rehearsal space facilities are the direct recipients of funding, individual dance artists and dance making organizations are the primary intended beneficiaries of the program.

The experiences of artists are central to this grant program, which grants funding that subsidizes the costs of venues to provide affordable hourly rental rates to the dance community. Dance/NYC invites artists and choreographers, administrators, producers, managers, and all members of our community that use rehearsal space to nominate studios for consideration in the program. Any studio can be nominated, regardless of size, location, or business structure.

Nominated spaces will be provided with more information on the program and invited to respond to a Request for Expressions of Interest (to be released November 9, 2021). Artist nominations of venues will be accepted until November 19, 2021 and serve to highlight rehearsal space facilities that may not otherwise pursue participation in the program and further function as recommendations of a venue's effective service to the field. NOTE: Spaces may apply regardless of whether they have received artist nominations.

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION TODAY