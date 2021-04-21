DanceHouse Lights Up International Dance Day with 8-Story Dance Video Projection: REBO(U)ND

DanceHouse has announced the Vancouver premiere of Montreal choreographer Caroline Laurin-Beaucage's multimedia work REBO(U)ND, projected nightly from April 29 to May 8, 2021 in English Bay, on an East-facing tower building at Denman and Davie St. In a year of creative pivots, this latest innovation will see DanceHouse moving art outdoors and broadcasting the striking architectural video projection on a loop, commencing 30 minutes past sunset until 10:30pm nightly. Launching in celebration of International Dance Day (April 29), the free outdoor public presentation offers passers-by an opportunity to engage with the larger-than-life artform in a manner suitable to the COVID-19 era.

"REBO(U)ND came on my radar in 2019, when a Québec dance agent showed me the video loop. I was immediately struck by it, but felt this kind of large-scale, outdoor public installation was outside our wheelhouse," recalls Jim Smith , Artistic and Executive Director, DanceHouse. "Fast-forward to June 2020 - theatres were closed, upcoming live seasons cancelled, and we were seeking alternative ways in which to present dance and engage with our community. REBO(U)ND had found its moment."

"We could not be more thrilled to have this project come to fruition," added Francesca Piscopo, Artistic Associate & Community Engagement Coordinator, DanceHouse. "Our mission has always been to bring dance into new lives and new communities. I can not think of a better way to do so than to - quite literally - light up the night with the beautiful expression that is REBO(U)ND."

A silent presentation designed to be projected by mapping on facades and urban surfaces, the short work explores the constraints of gravity by focusing on the ephemeral instant at the height of a jump, when a performer floats between momentum and falling. This choreography of suspension is ultimately a celebration of strength and resilience, making its themes every bit as timely as the technology itself. Following a long year of restrictions and many lives and projects put on hold, REBO(U)ND celebrates our capacity to bounce back from adversity.

Visible from distances throughout the English Bay area and running on a continuous loop, the installation ensures that audiences can engage in a meditative artistic encounter or while enjoying their favourite take out from a local West End restaurant - all while remaining safely distanced and outdoors.

Full details on REBO(U)ND, access to a list of all West End restaurant partners offering take out, and to download a map showing optimal viewing sight lines, please visit: dancehouse.ca