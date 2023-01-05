DanceHouse And The Cultch Present Canadian Premiere Of Circa's Carnal Exploration Of Self And The Divine In SACRE

DanceHouse and The Cultch present the Canadian premiere of Circa's enthralling and acrobatic Sacre, on stage January 17-21, 2023 at 8pm at the Vancouver Playhouse.

Directed by Yaron Lifschitz, Artistic Director and CEO of Circa, Sacre is a spellbinding exploration of humanity's inter-connectivity, our inherent sexual desire, and our complex relationship with divinity. Inspired by Igor Stravinsky's seminal production The Rite of Spring, the full-length work from Australia's leading contemporary circus company is an intricate blend of balletic lines and athletic feats, infused with pulsating and dissonant elements of a reimagined Stravinsky score.

"This is a work of powerful juxtapositions, blending the sacred with the profane; the ethereal with the visceral. On one level, Sacre is a work of mesmerizing beauty, drawing on the lyrical movement of contemporary dance and the intense physicality of the circus arts," says Jim Smith, Artistic and Executive Director of DanceHouse. "At the same time, the work offers a raw and bracing social commentary, drawing upon the ancient pagan traditions referenced within Stravinsky's transgressive work - in which a virginal young woman dances herself to death. This offers an intriguing and gritty contrast to the pure spectacle of the performance, and invites reflection on the nature of humanity's responsibility toward one another in a world on the brink of disaster."

Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring was so scandalous that it incited a riot at its Parisian premiere in 1913. Despite - and partly because of - this incendiary start, the work is now considered one of the most impactful compositions of the 20th century. Circa's new interpretation of the haunting work premiered in January 2021, at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre in Wollongong, Australia. Sacre features 10 acrobats interwoven in ceaseless motion, as they deftly move in and out of technically complex grouping structures, lifts, tumbles and leaps.

Set to a pounding musical score by Philippe Bachman, full of fast-paced tempo and mood changes, and echoed by a lighting design by Veronique Benett that moves through intense flashes of light and darkness to dim lighting that slowly brightens, the work methodically builds into a crescendo with heart-pumping intensity. Lauded for its masterful precision, Sacre's "speed and dexterity is awe-inspiring but there's great pleasure in the detail" (The Guardian).

Circa's Lifschitz has directed more than 60 productions throughout his career, including opera, theatre, physical theatre, and circus. Since 2004, Lifschitz has served as Artistic Director and CEO of Circa, based in Brisbane, Australia. The company has been recognized as a pioneering force in contemporary circus arts worldwide, and has performed in more than 40 countries across six continents to more than 1.5 million people. Circa has presented at major festivals and venues around the world, including Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Barbican Centre, Les Nuits de Fourvière, and Berlin's Chamäleon Theater.

For tickets and further information, visit: dancehouse.ca

DanceHouse connects Vancouver audiences and the local arts community to the international world of dance by presenting exceptional companies that are recognized for their excellence, innovation, and international reputation. Since 2008, DanceHouse has presented vibrant and inspiring companies from Canada and around the world. In addition to the performances on stage, DanceHouse offers a suite of engagement opportunities and a chance for the general public and local artistic community to engage with the presented artists and their work.

Since 1973, The Cultch (formally known as the Vancouver East Cultural Centre) has been one of Vancouver's most diverse and innovative arts and cultural hubs. The organization operates three theatrical venues, a gallery, and various ancillary spaces in the heart of East Vancouver, and presents electrifying digital presentations through RE/PLAY. The Cultch offers dynamic contemporary programming in theatre, dance, music, and the visual arts, bringing world-class cultural presentations to thousands of citizens each year through its own programming and through providing rental opportunities for community users. Our purpose is to provide a venue for performance that serves a diverse and engaged public and provides space for artistic experimentation and development, building an audience for local companies and presenting cutting-edge national and international work.