Dance Stars From the UK, US, Europe and Australia Judge Creativity Competition To Help Students Through Lockdown

To counter the negative impact of lockdown on the psychological and emotional state of young people, dance stars from the UK, US, Europe, and Australia have come together to judge a creative competition:

Cynthia Harvey, Artistic Director of the American Ballet Theatre School and former ABT and Royal Ballet Principal

Alexzandra Sarmiento, Dance Captain for the West End Hamilton

Steven McRae, Royal Ballet Principal

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Choreographer of Six the Musical

Liam Francis, Rambert Principal

Tommy Franzen, Choreographer for Strictly Come Dancing and bbodance alumnus



Hosted by bbodance, the online competition is open to all non-professional dancers of any age and ability. The organisation's previous competition, held this summer, engaged more than 150 students from seven countries and resulted in a choreographic film about their experience.

"Your competition was just what my daughter needed. Lockdown has been the first time she's struggled with her confidence, motivation, and inspiration. As a parent, it's been quite worrying. It's been so uplifting for us to see her creating, choreographing, and having the confidence to dance again," one parent said.

The dance film was available on the NHS mental health app, MeeTwo, a safe place where teens discuss their challenges.

A 90-year-old organisation, bbodance has moved its entire educational offering online to help students through lockdown.

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You