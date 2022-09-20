Dance Artists Silvia Gribaud Announced At Théâtre Jean Duceppe, Place des Arts.

With mischievous humour, the Italian Silvia Gribaudi questions beauty, shattering codes and stereotypes in an enchanting, self-deprecating quartet. From October 11 to 14 at Théâtre Jean Duceppe, Place des Arts.

For their first visit to Montreal, Gribaudi and three male Apollos, clad only in socks and underwear, seek new meanings for the word "grace." They playfully transgress the canons associated with beauty -whether in ancient sculpture, the circus or the music hall-the better to dismiss them in the iconoclastic postures, dances and situations they explore with finesse and humour.

Silvia Gribaudi's choreographic language combines dance and theatre, focusing on the social impact of the body and the relationship with the audience. Graces is inspired by the neo-classical sculpture The Three Graces, created by Antonio Canova between 1812 and 1817 and a universal reference for beauty, proportion and measure. The four performers engage with gender, identity, perceived beauty, in an attempt to shift their perception of these notions and that of the audience.

Voted best show of the year by Italy's Danza & Danza magazine at its premiere, this is a whirlwind of a dance, a love-at-first-sight experience, utterly delightful.

Silvia Gribaudi is an Italian choreographer who also specialises in performing arts in general. Since 2004 she has focused her research on the social impact of bodies, having set at the centre of her choreographic language the comic element and the relationship between audience and performers.

Award-winner of the Premio Giovane Danza D'Autore with her piece A CORPO LIBERO(2009), finalist at the Premio UBU for best dance show and finalist at the Premio Rete Critica award with R.OSA (2017), winner of the Premio CollaborAction 2018-2019, finalist at the Premio Rete Critica 2019, winner of the Premio DANZA&DANZA 2019 for best Italian production with the piece GRACES and Premio Histryo Corpo a Corpo 2021.

She has taken part in several artistic research projects, including: CHOREOROAM(2011), TRIPTYCH (2013), ACT YOUR AGE (2014) - an EU project about active ageing through the art of dance, which inspired the performance WHAT AGE ARE YOU ACTING?, as well as the community project OVER 60; PERFORMING GENDER (2015); CORPO LINKS CLUSTER (2019/2020), where the connection of dance, the mountains, and the mountain community gave life to the site specific project TREKKING COREOGRAFICO (choreographic trekking) and to the piece MONJOUR (2021), produced by Torinodanza Festival in collaboration with Teatro Stabile del Veneto and Brussels's Les Halles de Schaerbeek. In 2021 she has been a guest choreographer at "Danser Encore, 30 solos pour 30 danseurs", a project for the Opéra de Lyon.

Her shows have been featured in a number of national and international festivals and are the result of a creative process that focuses on dialogue and on the poetic encounter with other artists, dance companies, and communities.