Co.ERASGA Presents The World Premiere of PASSAGES OF RHYTHMS

In this much anticipated world premiere, acclaimed dancer and choreographer Alvin Erasga Tolentino takes centre stage; presenting an evening of three dynamic duets, featuring three diverse artists , showcasing three different genres Flamenco, Bharatanatyam, and voices for the body Passages of Rhythms is a hybrid full-length evening of cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural collaboration.

In this unique fusion of tradition and contemporary movements, Passages of Rhythms blends cultures enabling the body to move and transform through complex rhythms, sensation, shapes, and voices.

Alvin Erasga Tolentino brings together some of Canada's finest and most diverse artists, to join him on stage for the highlight of Co.ERASGA's 19th dance season. This production is a collaboration with Vancouver's Chinese-Canadian Flamenco artist Kasandra "La China", Indo-Canadian Bharatanatyam dancer Sujit Vaidya, and Montreal voice artist phenomena Gabriel Dharmoo.

Tolentino exposes his choreographic and performance signature style through inter-generational exchanges and sharing the different practices of Pan-Asian rigor across dance disciplines.

Passages of Rhythms awakens, provokes and celebrates the contemporary body and interconnections with cultural rhythms and sounds to distill the complexity of movements to pure expression.

More information at www.companyerasgadance.ca.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You