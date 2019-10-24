Chocolate, Storytelling, And Passion Come To Life In Immersive Dance-Theatre Experience

A quaint chocolate shop sits tucked away at the corner of 800 South and 300 West. Driving by, you may even miss it; nestled between buildings, discretely holding within a facility that produces artisanal raw chocolate bars. If you've ever stepped inside of The Chocolate Conspiracy you can't forget the intoxicating smell of cacao permeating the air, and the even more intoxicating treats crafted within.

But as the chocolatiers end their work day, a cast of dancers, actors, and artists enter at night to transform the inside of this functioning business into a multi-sensory dance-theatre experience where only 30 audience members at a time are invited to tour the chocolate shop, and simultaneously enter the life and mind of The Chocolatier in Thank You Theobromine, running November 15 - January 5, 2020.

Produced by the creative duo behind 2017's SONDER, which took over the 3-story now Caffe Molise in downtown SLC and ran for a sold-out six weeks of performances, Graham Brown and Rick Curtiss are back with Thank You Theobromine.

"It's a dive into the complex life and mind of a chocolatier; someone who has dedicated their life to a passion that some may see as trivial, but they see as life affirming. Not unlike an artist. The show takes place in the organic bean-to-bar shop The Chocolate Conspiracy. Whereas SONDER was a big party in a huge nightclub, this is an intimate boutique experience. Only 30 audience, and everyone has a very different experience. There are surprises around every corner and things are often not what they seem. And I could go on forever about the chocolate, but you'll just need to come and try it."

As part of the performance, various forms of cacao and chocolate will be shared with the audience. It's a fully immersive experience of art and chocolate. A perfect alternative to the standard holiday shows this time of year.

More information and tickets can be found at www.thankyoutheobromine.com.





