Celebrate International Dance Day By Taking Class Virtually With Top Dancers and Choreographers

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

CNN has reported on the ways that some of today's top dancers are celebrating International Dance Day! One of those ways, is by teaching class virtually!

Click HERE to read the full story.

Check out a video of choreographer Christopher Noffke teaching a virtual class to The Life of the Party from The Wild Party!

"There are so many people just even in my circle of life who aren't in the business anymore who get such a kick out of it," Noffke said. "I wouldn't want to take that away. That's like saying here's $100, but you know, I have to have it back tomorrow."

American Ballet Theatre principals Isabella Boylston and James B. Whiteside are hosting Instagram Live class called #thecindiesballetclass.

"Dance like no one's watching," Whiteside shared. "And nobody is, because you're in your living room."

Check out the full story HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You