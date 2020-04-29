Celebrate International Dance Day By Taking Class Virtually With Top Dancers and Choreographers
CNN has reported on the ways that some of today's top dancers are celebrating International Dance Day! One of those ways, is by teaching class virtually!
Check out a video of choreographer Christopher Noffke teaching a virtual class to The Life of the Party from The Wild Party!
"There are so many people just even in my circle of life who aren't in the business anymore who get such a kick out of it," Noffke said. "I wouldn't want to take that away. That's like saying here's $100, but you know, I have to have it back tomorrow."
American Ballet Theatre principals Isabella Boylston and James B. Whiteside are hosting Instagram Live class called #thecindiesballetclass.
"Dance like no one's watching," Whiteside shared. "And nobody is, because you're in your living room."
Come dance with us at home in #THECINDIESBALLETCLASS this Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2pm Eastern time on IG live! ?? As usual, we will be asking for a voluntary donation for those who are able in exchange for the class. Over the past few weeks, tens of thousands of you have been tuning in. Just think what a difference we can make together! No amount is too small ?This week, please join us in supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica and the @abtofficial Crisis Relief Fund. Swipe up to donate links will be shared in story and at link in bio?
