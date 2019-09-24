Carrie Ahern Dance Presents the Return of SEX STATUS 2.0

Sex Status 2.0 returns for an encore run this fall. Conceived and directed by Carrie Ahern, Sex Status 2.0 is the beginning of a multi-year project using Simone de Beauvoir's 1949 feminist masterpiece, "The Second Sex," as a comparative study to view different facets of a women's experience today. Sex Status 2.0 utilizes "The Second Sex" as a jumping-off point for a different take on dance performance; exploring our conditioning as women and what still needs to be uncovered, or shifted. What is authentic femininity? Where does our power lie? What are our deepest desires?

Originally created (in 2018) by choreographer Carrie Ahern in collaboration with performers Carolyn Hall, Kelly Hayes, Donna Costello, Elke Rindfleisch, Anne Parichon, Jennifer Chin and composer Starr Busby. This encore run features performers Carrie Ahern, Carolyn Hall, Kelly Hayes, Donna Costello, Elke Rindfleisch, Jennifer Chin, and Madison Krekel. Original score by Starr Busby, lighting design by Jay Ryan, and costume consultant, Naoko Nagata.

This diverse group of female performers partners with door jambs, end tables, window sills and the audience in dutiful, wild, uncomfortable, funny and surprising explorations through the 'Female Gaze,' 'Touch Preferences/Consent,' and an 'Audience Sex/Cleaning Survey.' Sex Status 2.0 seeks to explore women in their quotidian and erotic lives and the porousness between.

Sex Status 2.0 will be performed in private homes in Brooklyn from October 10-19, 2019.

WEBSITE & TICKETS: http://bit.ly/sexstatus20

Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt





