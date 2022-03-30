Canadians Win Top Awards At Youth America Grand Prix Competition

The Canadian Masterclass Series led by Prima Ballerina Chan Hon Goh and supported by presenting sponsor RBC recently completed a multi-city tour across Canada. Masterclass alumni wins top award in three categories at the Youth American Grand Prix, an International Ballet Competition held in Toronto.

"The goal throughout my Canadian Masterclass Series was to provide students with the confidence and skills to prepare for performances and I am thrilled to see how that hard work has been recognized for several of my students," said Chan Hon Goh, Goh Ballet Academy Director. My Masterclass Series is an opportunity for students to find their artistic individuality while inspiring their passion for performance as we return to stages around the world. I am honoured to watch their careers progress."

Youth America Grand Prix winners were:

· Maya Dolecki, (11 years), - Classical Solo

1st Place, Pre-Competitive Classical Category for 11 years old

· Jackson Rankin (18 years) and Olivia Jaymes Moore Runquist (19 yrs) - Contemporary Duet

1st place, Small Ensemble Category

· Jackson Rankin (18 years) - Classical Solo Variation

1st place, Senior Age Division, Classical Category

In addition, Goh Ballet Academy was recognized with the Outstanding School Award for their facilities in Vancouver and Toronto.

"It is a true honour to partner with the extraordinary Chan Hon Goh to bring her award-winning Masterclass Series to young dancers across Canada," shares Martin Thibodeau, RBC Royal Bank's regional president, British Columbia. "RBC helps provide much-needed funding for students from diverse backgrounds to be mentored by one of Canada's most beloved prima ballerinas. As Presenting Sponsor, we are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with the Goh Ballet Academy to inspire emerging artists as they rekindle their dreams of a career in dance."

The Canadian Masterclass Series is also offering a total of $10,000.00 in forms of the National and Diversity Scholarship Awards to further a student's goal in their dance training.