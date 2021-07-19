Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Will Host Free Summer Performances

New York City's own Calpulli Mexican Dance Company and Queens Theatre present a series of free family events in July and August in a return to in-person programming. Under the direction of Artistic Director Alberto Lopez Herrera, the company returns to the stage this summer with live music, pre-performance entertainment, and curated selections of the company's repertoire. The events will take place on July 24th and August 5th, 6th, and 7th at the outdoor summer stage in Flushing Meadows Corona Park adjacent to the theater.

The series highlights the artistic, educational, and community connections of the Queens-based dance company. The company of dancers and musicians will perform selections from various productions previously premiered at sold-out seasons at Queens Theatre. It will also compliment a community student recital with an educationally-focused performance by the company. Guest artists will add to the music and dance for all audiences to enjoy.

Outdoor Summer Stage @ Queens Theatre in the Park

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Tickets are free but reservations required: www.queenstheatre.org

Box office for reservations: 718-760-0064

Rain or Shine: The events will be moved into the theater if rain is in the forecast.

"Calpulli Mexican Dance Company has been a part of the Queens Theatre family for a long time. And as we planned our first outdoor season this year, we knew Calpulli needed to be a part of it. Their vibrancy, talent and deep love for community is exactly what I believe audiences will want to experience right now. Every performance they do is a celebration - we want to celebrate the return of live performances together. Everyone should come to the park for this joyful family reunion!" says Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director of Queens Theatre.

"We are artists who want to return to work like we were prior to the pandemic," says Juan Castaño, Executive Director of Calpulli Mexican Dance Company." Our company continues to recover after many artists moved out of the city and are slowly coming back. We are grateful to Queens Theatre and our audiences for their support in this comeback."

Collaborations with several other Queens-based artists will be another highlight of the series. Pre-performance entertainment and workshops will be provided by the Queensborough Dance Festival (Aug 5th), Mariachi Habaneros (Aug 5th), and Julia del Palacio with band Radio Jarocho (Aug 6th & 7th).

Thursday, August 5th

4:00 PM: Queensborough Dance Festival

6:30 PM: Mariachi Habaneros

7:00 PM: Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

Friday, August 6th

6:00 PM: Julia del Palacio & Radio Jarocho

7:00 PM: Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

Saturday, August 7th

6:00 PM: Julia del Palacio & Radio Jarocho

7:00 PM: Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company is in its nineteenth performance season at Queens Theatre in the Park after several seasons of sold out performances. The organization was founded in 2003 by a group of Mexican and Mexican-American artists living in New York City who shared a vision to share the rich diversity of Mexican dance and make it relevant to life in New York City.