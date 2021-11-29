CLYMOVE Dance Company Premieres FEMMENISTO CHAPTER ONE At Triskelion Arts

CLYMOVE Dance will present an evening-length concert dance piece choreographed by Clymene Aldinger, former Principal Dancer with Elisa Monte Dance (2009-2017) and Monte's last protégé, on December 16th and 17th, 2021, 8 PM, at Triskelion Arts Theater, in Brooklyn, New York.

CLYMOVE is a message-driven dance company committed to virtuosic dance focused on authentic exploration. As a newly formed nonprofit organization, CLYMOVE will present Clymene Aldinger's first World Premiere FEMMENISTO Chapter One, on December 16th at 8 PM. There will be cocktails and conversation post-performance both evenings.

Femmenisto Chapter One is one woman's journey from single female to wife and mother, and her search for meaning in an ever-evolving world. From dark and intimate to silly, the show blends personal reflections and experiences with larger social movements. FEMMENISTO Chapter One is a 60 minute show, comprising eight dances, alternating solos, duets, and trios, performed by three distinct professional dancers whose divergent and contrasting life experiences celebrate our individual uniqueness and shared humanity. Unapologetic and intelligent, three women share the stage, moving in and out of each other's physical space, lifting, and supporting each other's bodies and emotions. Yet, they find themselves stepping on, over and crawling under one another, playful and vulnerable, shifting from dynamic support to aloneness.

Clymene Aldinger, MA, LMHC (NY, NY) originally from Jacksonville, Florida, graduated with a BFA in Dance and with an Honors Award for Distinction in Choreography from The Ailey School/Fordham University in 2002. During her time at The Ailey School, under the direction of Denise Jefferson and Ana-Marie Forsythe, she performed for numerous acclaimed choreographers and apprenticed with Sean Curran Company. Clymene then spent several years as dance faculty, teaching and choreographing for Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville, Florida, and remains on faculty as a guest artist. Clymene graduated with a MA in Mental Health Counseling from Rollins College in 2006, and worked as a Specialist in Student Counseling at the University of Central Florida Counseling Center until her move back to NY in 2009. She is currently a Licensed Mental Health Counselor in the State of New York in private practice: Artist Within, Psychotherapy for Artists & Creative Professionals since 2009. Clymene performed with Elisa Monte Dance for eight years. Elisa Monte Dance was a critically acclaimed dance company in New York City that toured domestically and internationally for forty years. Clymene joined the company as a Lead Dancer and performed as Principal Dancer for seven years until her retirement in June 2017. Clymene acknowledges Elisa Monte as a lifelong mentor, and assists her in teaching and setting choreography all over the world. In her time with the company, she performed 20 of Elisa Monte's choreographic works. Clymene teaches and performs in Bali, Thailand, China, Florida and NYC. She is the Founder and Artistic Director of CLYMOVE Dance, Inc. established in Brooklyn, NY in 2021. She also holds a MA in Performance Studies from NYU. Lastly, in addition to the birth of a new dream, forming her own dance company and exploring her choreographic vision, Clymene is awaiting the arrival of her second child.

Learn more at https://www.clymove.org.