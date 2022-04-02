CHRISTINANOEL & THE CREATURE to Perform at Arts on Site

Arts On Site (AOS) announces April performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r-performances/.

ChristinaNoel & The Creature come to the performance venue on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm. Tickets are $30.

CHRISTINANOEL & THE CREATURE, led by founder and director ChristinaNoel Reaves, creates immersive dance theatre performances. The company has presented work at The Flamboyan, Judson Memorial Church, Gowanus Loft, GAP Series, ITE Festival, Irondale Center, Teatro LaTEA, Triskelion Arts, Dance Theatre of Ireland, Shawbrook School Ireland, the Bessie Workshop, Joe's Pub, La Mama, The Tank, Legros Women in Dance Studio Series, and Dixon Place. In 2014, The Creature was invited to present a TedX performance at Martha's Vineyard on the theme "Insanity, Genius, and the Creative Process." The Creature has independently produced eight seasons since its inaugural concert in 2013.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

About Arts on Site

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.