Broadway's Oneika Phillips Hosts 'Soca Dance Movement' Workshop

This Wednesday, Broadway's own Oneika Phillips will be lighting up your Zoom with her "Soca Dance Movement" Workshop. The class will combine fun, Caribbean inspired movement with the pulsating sounds of Soca music. Soca is the music of Carnival that utilizes the pulsating rhythms of the African and East Indian diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago, and the Caribbean region.

This workshop is part of Little Shadow Productions' "Wellness Wednesday Series" and is presented with Canada's SpringWorks Festival. Our pay what you choose, no questions asked, wellness workshop policy is intended to make our workshops accessible to all, while still paying the artist and practitioners.

The event takes place on January 27, 2021, 12pm EST/9am PST via Zoom.

Called "The first Grenadian woman on Broadway..." Oneika Phillips' credits include the Tony award winning productions Spongebob Squarepants and FELA! The Musical. Other Broadway credits include Amazing Grace, and as assistant to the choreographer on the critically acclaimed, Violet. Prior, Oneika found her voice as Anita in the 50th Anniversary International Tour of Jerome Robbins' West Side Story, nominated for The West End's Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, winning the Theatergoer's Choice Award in the same category. She was also a cast member of the First and Second National/International tours of FELA!

Oneika is a former featured member of Abdel Salaam's Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, where roots were laid for a professional career in Music Theatre. Other favorite theatre credits include Christopher Gattelli's In Your Arms, a dance-based play, Tusk, a concert-theater experience that combines elements of film, puppetry, live music and theater, Jamaican writer Jermaine Rowe's Children of the Blue Mountain and Leonora, directed by Antonio Minino, a Caribbean interpretation of Ibsen's A Doll's House.

Oneika's newest onstage adventure is the revival of 1776, a musical that explores the founding of America, the writing of the Declaration of Independence and the flaws, contradictions and consequences of the document. The unconventional casting pushes the envelope of what diversity in casting can look like. A virtual workshop was completed early in the pandemic, the first of its kind for a Broadway bound production. Oneika considers herself an ambassador to her country and region and strives to be a voice for Caribbean representation in American Arts.

INSTAGRAM: @DragonPassionFruit