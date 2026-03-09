Ballet Hispánico To Present CARMEN.MAQUIA At The Egg

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Hispánico will present CARMEN.maquia on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at The Egg in Albany. Tickets start at $42.

The performance marks a return for Ballet Hispánico to The Egg, where the company previously performed during the venue’s grand opening weekend in 1978. Nearly five decades later, the company will appear as the performing arts center celebrates its 2026 reopening following renovations.

CARMEN.maquia, choreographed by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano, reimagines the story of Carmen, the central figure from Carmen by Georges Bizet. First introduced in the 1875 opera, the character has inspired generations of artists across music, dance, and literature. Sansano’s contemporary interpretation transforms the familiar narrative through high-energy choreography and dynamic ensemble work.

The Egg, located at Empire State Plaza, is a performing arts venue known for its distinctive egg-shaped concrete structure. The complex includes the Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre and the Lewis A. Swyer Theatre and presents a year-round program of music, theatre, dance, comedy, and family entertainment.

Founded more than five decades ago, Ballet Hispánico is the nation’s largest Latino dance organization. The New York-based company has commissioned more than 100 original works and performs internationally while supporting arts education and community programs throughout the United States.