World Ballet Company To Bring CINDERELLA Tour To Casper

World Ballet Company will bring its touring production of CINDERELLA to Casper, Wyoming on March 15, 2026 at the Ford Wyoming Center. The performance is part of the company’s 2025–2026 national tour, which will visit more than 130 cities across the United States.

Choreographed by Marina Kesler, the production presents a theatrical interpretation of the classic fairy tale combining ballet with large-scale staging and visual design. The performance features a cast of 40 dancers representing 10 countries, along with more than 150 hand-sewn costumes and detailed stage scenery.

Kesler said the goal of the production was to create a cinematic storytelling style on stage. “The idea was to create a cinematic feeling on stage, where every movement, every gesture, helps tell the story clearly and emotionally,” she said.

The ballet follows the familiar story of Cinderella’s transformation from mistreated servant to princess, combining traditional ballet sequences with comedic moments and elaborate ballroom scenes.

World Ballet Company’s touring productions are designed to reach audiences who may be experiencing ballet for the first time. According to the company, more than 60 percent of its audiences attend their first ballet performance at one of its productions, aligning with its mission of “Ballet Everywhere, Ballet For All.”

Tickets and additional information are available at worldballetcompany.com/casper1.