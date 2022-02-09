Ballet Hispánico To Host Virtual Diálogos Conversation

Ballet Hispánico, one of America's Cultural Treasures and the largest Latinx dance organization in the country, resumes its Diálogos conversations with an exciting opportunity to meet the Company Dancers.

Diálogos is Ballet Hispánico's conversation series exploring the interconnections of the arts, social justice, and Latinx cultures. On this new installment of Diálogos, get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the lives of Ballet Hispánico Company Dancers as they discuss life on tour and the exciting upcoming world premiere of "Doña Perón". The new piece is the Company's first ever commissioned evening-length ballet. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022 7:00PM ET.

For additional details, and to register for the Diálogos conversations, visit www.ballethispanico.org/community/the-arnhold-center/dialogos.

About Ballet Hispánico

For fifty years Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences. National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispánico in 1970, at the height of the post-war civil rights movements. From its inception Ballet Hispánico focused on providing a haven for Black and Brown Latinx youth and families seeking artistic place and cultural sanctuary. By providing the space for Latinx dance and dancers to flourish, Ballet Hispánico uplifted marginalized emerging and working artists, which combined with the training, authenticity of voice, and power of representation, fueled the organization's roots and trajectory. In 2009, Ballet Hispánico welcomed Eduardo Vilaro as its Artistic Director, ushering in a new era by inserting fresh energy to the company's founding values and leading Ballet Hispánico into an artistically vibrant future. Today, Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters house a School of Dance and state-of-the-art dance studios for its programs and the arts community. Ballet Hispánico provides the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. Ballet Hispánico has developed a robust public presence across its three main programs: its Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement efforts Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies underrepresented voices performing arts troupe, for fifty years Ballet Hispánico has stood as a catalyst for social change. in the field. For fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and oppressed. As it looks to the next fifty years and beyond, Ballet Hispánico seeks to empower, and give agency to, the Latinx experience and those individuals within it.