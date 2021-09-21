Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces School Year Programs - Late Registration Available

Ballet Hispánico has announced that there is still time to register for its School of Dance 2021-2022 school year programs. With programs ranging from early childhood classes through professional studies, the Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has school year offerings for dancers of all ages. Class offerings include Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Latin Rhythms, Afro-Caribbean, Salsa, Jazz, Tap, and other modern and contemporary forms for early childhood through adult. https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs

Students who missed the original registration period have an opportunity to sign up for remaining class options in the late registration period, so don't miss your chance to enroll beginning Saturday, September 25, 2021 through Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:59pm ET. Late registrants are still able to apply for scholarships and will be permitted to join classes starting the week of October 4, 2021. The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/ or email school@ballethispanico.org.

Students have opportunities to perform in Ballet Hispánico's A La Calle Block Party, Pequeños con Sueños: Stars of Tomorrow student showcase, Winter Showcase, End of Year Recital, and more. Annual Enrichment opportunities connect student learning to the dance field at large through on- and off-site events and tailored activities, including field trips, master classes, workshops, lecture demonstrations, virtual online series', exclusive performances, and more!

"At Ballet Hispánico, we've dedicated over 50 years of service to making dance education accessible to our communities," said Michelle Manzanales, Director, School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico. "Our mission to provide world class dance training and art making for dancers of all ages is deeply intertwined with our passion for lifting up our students and artists. We work to support the development of life skills: the ability to access joy, own and express one's individual voice, tackle decision-making, thrive in teamwork, and truly understand hard work and its rewards. This year, the pandemic illuminated our work's vitality more brightly than ever before. We look forward to welcoming our students back to classes and providing space for them to freely express, explore, and dance their way through the residual effects felt by all of us as we continue to discover our new normal together."

In accordance with COVID-19 and Ballet Hispánico safety protocols and restrictions, class sizes will be limited.

Los Pasitos: Early Childhood Program (Ages 2-5)

Through May 27, 2022

Ballet Hispánico's Los Pasitos Early Childhood Program for ages 2-5 merges creativity, cultures, and technique. Its curriculum focuses on developing coordination, spatial awareness, and musicality, with an emphasis on each child's individual self-expression. Students learn proper dance etiquette, explore the wide spectrum of Latino cultures, and build a solid foundation for dance training in a joyful, creative environment. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs/early-childhood.

Encuentros: Open Class Program (Ages 6-18)

Through June 9, 2022

Providing the young dance enthusiast with cultural enrichment alongside excellent dance training, the Encuentros Program at Ballet Hispánico offers something for everyone. Developed with the highest level of artistic excellence, our program supports dancers interested in taking anywhere from one to multiple dance classes per week. Offering a wide array of classes including Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Latin Rhythms, West African Rhythms, Salsa, Jazz, and Tap, our students can create a tailored schedule to fit their needs. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs/encuentros.

La Academia: Pre-Professional & Professional Studies Program (Ages 7-23)

Through June 9, 2022

Ballet Hispánico's Pre-Professional & Professional Studies division, La Academia, trains eclectic, versatile dancers who stand out in a competitive field of dance for their mastery of the classical ballet tradition, contemporary techniques, Spanish Dance, and performance skills. This program is designed to support students interested in attending performing arts schools, conservatory/university programs, and/or those pursuing a career in dance. High school and college-aged students that reach Level 5 in La Academia have the option of pursuing the full curriculum or one of three specialized tracks: ballet, Spanish Dance, or contemporary. For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs/la-academia. Auditions are required for Ballet Hispanico's La Academia: Pre-Professional & Professional Studies Program. Reach out to school@ballethispanico for information on how to audition.