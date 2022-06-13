Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces Pre-Professional Program Auditions For 2022-23 School Year

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance announces auditions for the La Academia: Pre-Professional & Professional Studies Program's 2022-23 school year, in-person on June 15, 2022 with video audition submissions due June 17, 2022.

Registration is required for all auditions, and scholarship opportunities are available upon registration. For more information on scholarships, contact the School of Dance at school@ballethispanico.org. To register for auditions, visit ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs/auditions.

Ballet Hispánico's La Academia: Pre-Professional & Professional Studies Program Levels 1A to 5 (Ages 7-23) trains eclectic, versatile dancers who stand out in a competitive field of dance for their mastery of the classical Ballet tradition, contemporary techniques, Spanish Dance, and performance skills. Additional coursework includes Afro-Cuban, Graham, Dunham, Limón-based techniques, and Flamenco.

In-person auditions will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022:

• 4:30pm-6:00pm - Ages 7-10

• 6:30pm-8:30pm - Ages 11-14

And Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 4:30pm-6pm - Ages 15+

All participants must complete a 2022 Audition Application and register for the audition through the Mindbody platform. The profile must be under the child's name if they are under 18. Required audition materials are a headshot and $20 audition fee, with the option to include a resume. For applicants who are 15+, there is also the option to submit a video audition, which can be completed through the 2022 Audition Application. The deadline is June 17, 2022.

Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences. National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispánico in 1970, at the height of the post-war civil rights movements. From its inception Ballet Hispánico focused on providing a haven for Black and Brown Latinx youth and families seeking artistic place and cultural sanctuary. By providing the space for Latinx dance and dancers to flourish, Ballet Hispánico uplifted marginalized emerging and working artists, which combined with the training, authenticity of voice, and power of representation, fueled the organization's roots and trajectory. In 2009, Ballet Hispánico welcomed Eduardo Vilaro as its Artistic Director, ushering in a new era by inserting fresh energy to the company's founding values and leading Ballet Hispánico into an artistically vibrant future. Today, Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters house a School of Dance and state-of-the-art dance studios for its programs and the arts community. From its grassroots origins as a dance school and community-based performing arts troupe, for fifty years Ballet Hispánico has stood as a catalyst for social change. Ballet Hispánico provides the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. Ballet Hispánico has developed a robust public presence across its three main programs: its Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement efforts Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies underrepresented voices in the field. For fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and oppressed. As it looks to the next fifty years and beyond, Ballet Hispánico seeks to empower, and give agency to, the Latinx experience and those individuals within it.