Ballet Hispánico B Unidos Instagram Video Series Presents 3. CATORCE DIECISEIS Facebook Watch Party 

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its Instagram video series with 3. Catorce Dieciséis Facebook Watch Party Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 7pm at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.

Wepa Wednesday 4/22:

- 1pm ET: BHdos Dancer Spotlight featuring Raechelle Manalo.

- 3pm ET: Turn the Beat Around Challenge

- 7pm ET: Facebook Watch Party of Tania Pérez-Salas' 3. Catorce Dieciséis(2017) followed by LIVE Q&A with Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro and special guest professional dancer Sarah Matry Guerre. Watch this Company performance LIVE on Facebook or view on the website.

Therapeutic Thursday 4/23:

- 12pm ET: Fitness for Pequeños with Mariana Ranz (children ages 4-7).

- 3pm ET: Company dancers from Ballet Hispánico who are currently quarantining across the country come together virtually for a video performance in Bailando Juntos.

- 5pm ET: Joshua Winzeler teaches Stretch and Conditioning on Instagram LIVE.

Flashback Friday 4/24:

- 11am ET: A retrospective look back the 1980s from Ballet Hispánico archives of videos and photos, with a request for followers to share their archives with the company.

3. Catorce Dieciséis (2017)

Choreography by Tania Pérez-Salas

Music by Marin Marais, Girolamo Frescobaldi, A. Vivaldi, Francois Couperini, and Giovanni Batista Pergolesi

Costumes by Amanda Gladu

Lighting Design by Bob Franklin

One of the leading voices of Mexican contemporary dance, Tania Pérez-Salas draws on inspiration from the number Pi to reflect on the circularity of movement through life. With intense theatricality and breathtaking imagery set to music by Vivaldi and other Baroque composers, 3. Catorce Dieciséis is a joyful feast for the senses.

Ballet Hispánico Premiere: April 17, 2017 at The Joyce Theater

# B Unidos

The series features a series of videos posted created by the three arms of the Ballet Hispánico: the professional company, the School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnership (CAP) and featuring the hashtag #BUnidos at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.

Daily, the company releases a new video generated by the dancers, teachers and administrators with the goal of serving as class, exercise, and inspiration: Motivational Mondays (inspirational messages), Take Action Tuesdays (technique tips for young dancers), Wepa Wednesdays (explorations of the many varied styles of Latin Dance), Therapeutic Thursdays (focus on conditioning, health and wellness, stretching), and Flashback Fridays (retrospective looks at past 50 years from Ballet Hispánico's archives).

"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time and we hope that these videos provide a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, it is important to band together in support of the arts. The personal and professional challenges that we have already endured and will continue to face over the next few weeks or months are significant. What we can take from this time of cancellations, uncertainty and social distancing is a chance to use our creativity to connect with the community on a new level. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Ballet Hispánico was founded upon and has always believed in the importance of reaching and servicing our community through dance and culture. As this pandemic occurs during our 50th Anniversary, it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come, get back to our roots by reaching out to community near and far, and look forward to what is ahead."





