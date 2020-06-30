Ballet Dancer Max Craven Teaches Classes to Canada's Artistic Swim Team, After Leaving New York Due to the Health Crisis

According to CBC, Saskatoon ballet dancer Max Craven was hired to teach online technique courses for the junior athletes on Canada's artistic swim team, after being forced to come home from New York due to the health crisis.

Craven was set to perform in a production of Footloose this spring, his professional debut after graduating from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

But, Craven decided to make the best of it, or as he puts it, he "made lemonade out of lemons."

He has been teaching four classes a week out of Craven SPORT Services, his parents' physiotherapy clinic.

Canada Artistic Swimming chief sport officer Julie Healy said Craven is doing an excellent job.

"He's a great teacher. He speaks well. He highlights what it is they need to focus on and then he can demonstrate it perfectly," she said.

While Craven doesn't know when he can return to New York, he says that he's loving having something to do.

"Everyone in the world was dealt a bad hand when this pandemic started," Craven said. "It's things like this that make it a little easier. It softens the blow," he said.

Read more on CBC.

