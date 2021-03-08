Backstage Babble Trivia Night Hosts D040 Benefit

Theater podcast Backstage Babble and host Charles Kirsch are joining forces to benefit Dancers Over 40, creating a night to remember. Come and test your knowledge and learn something new! The presenters are some of Broadway's best and on March 20th at 7PM EST, these Dancers Over 40 and Friends enter your very own living rooms.

Tony Nominee LEE ROY REAMS asks about Gower Champion, original A Chorus Line cast member CAROLYN KIRSCH gives Michael Bennett trivia. Learn about Agnes De Mille from Brigadoon revival performer KEN KANTOR, who was actually choreographed by her. Where does Broadway intersect with ballet? Let's see if you know--and if not, you'll find out from LAWRENCE LERITZ, who danced with the Paris Opera! And what's a theater evening without a little music? Sheet music expert MICHAEL LAVINE will be on-hand for a round of Name That Tune about dance songs!

LEE ROY REAMS: Tony-nominated actor featured in 42nd Street, Applause, The Producers, more.

CAROLYN KIRSCH: Broadway Dancer of A Chorus Line, How to Succeed, Coco, more.

KEN KANTOR: Broadway actor, credits include Phantom, Mame (83), The Grand Tour, Forum.

MICHAEL LAVINE: Owns one of the largest sheet music collections in the world, album producer for the Lost Broadway series, a respected musical director and vocal coach.

LAWRENCE LERITZ: Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, dancer for Hamburg, Paris Opera and Chicago Ballets, producer of Off-Broadway hit Boobs! The Musical.

But you won’t be alone in answering these questions. A few historians and theater pros will be on hand to answer some of the questions:

TODD BUONOPANE: star of 30 Rock and Cinderella

KEVIN DAVID THOMAS: A Little Night Music, Les Miserables

KEVIN WINKLER: Fosse historian/author of Big Deal

MICHAEL COLBY: lyricist/librettist/author

They'll put their knowledge to the test. And yes, prizes are involved!

Find it on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1HAwmke97E or on the DO40 Facebook page: www.facebook.com/dancersover40.