BWW Review: Tiler Peck-Artists At The Center Thrills New York City Center Audiences

The much anticipated dance production, Tiler Peck, Artists At The Center opened on Friday night to the sheer delight of the full-house audience. New York City Ballet's principal dancer, Tiler Peck has assumed the role as the inaugural artist curator for New York City Center's special series designed to offer artists their own producing platform. We had the pleasure of attending and applaud Tiler Peck for developing a program that is moving, inspiring, and a joy to behold.

The show opened with "Thousandth Orange" making its NY Premiere. Choreographed by Tiler Peck with music by Caroline Shaw, it featured dancers Isabella Boylston, India Bradley, Herman Cornejo, Jovani Furlan, Christopher Grand and Lauren Lovette. The piece was accompanied by the Bergamot Quartet with Ledah Finck and Sarah Thomas on violin; Amy Tan on viola, Irene Han on cello; and Chelsea de Souza on Piano. This beautiful contemporary ballet piece radiated a romantic charm with the dancers working seamlessly together and in pairs.

The second piece in the production, "Swift Arrow" makes its NY Premiere with choreography by Alonzo King and music by Jason Moran. This selection featured dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia with musical accompaniment by Sequoia Snyder on piano. The expressive and spirited duet was highlighted by intricate choreography, performed flawlessly by Peck and Mejia.

The program continued with "Time Spell" which is a World Premiere City Center Commission with choreography by Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers, and Tiler Peck in conjunction with the dancers. The associate choreographer is Byron Tittle. Dancers featured in this piece included India Bradley, Michelle Dorrance, Christopher Grand, Lex Ishimoto, Lauren Lovette, Roman Mejia, Jillian Meyers, Tiler Peck, Chun Wai Chan, Byron Tittle, and Cassandra Trenary. The original music is by Aaron Marcellus and Penelope Wendtlandt. "Time Spell" is destined to be a contemporary classic. Evocative of a street scene, the eleven dancers perform ballet, modern dance, tap, and even some break dancing to music that is distinctive, varied and memorable. This energetic and inspiring part of the show was ideal to complete the first act.

After a brief intermission, the last piece in the program was "The Barre Project, Blake Works II" making its Live World Premiere with choreography by William Forsythe and music by James Blake. It featured dancers Lex Ishimoto, Brooklyn Mack, Roman Mejia, and Tiler Peck. The significance of the barre for the dancers is well portrayed. This stunning, exhilarating piece showcases each of the dancer's grace, strength, and precision.

The excellent work of costume designers, Louise Apparel, Robert Rosenwasser, Amy Page, Jarriet Jung and Reid Bartelme complement the production. Outstanding lighting design is by Brandon Stitling Baker and A.J. Guban. The Production Stage Manager is Nicole Mitchell.

Seeing Tiler Peck perform alongside the other talented dancers is a rare treat for entertainment lovers. The production was mesmerizing from the first dance step to the last.

It's a pleasure to be back at City Center seeing the best of the best in dance. Tiler Peck, Artists At The Center will be on stage at New York City Center through Sunday, March 6th. For more information, to learn about upcoming productions at New York City Center, and their safety protocols, please visit https://www.nycitycenter.org/.

Photo credit: "Swift Arrow" photo by Christopher Duggan and Courtesy of New York City Center