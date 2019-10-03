BWW Review: Dance Fail at Fall For Dance

Sixteen years of presenting dance for $15 a ticket is an amazing feat of good-will, except when the curation fails to rise above mediocrity. While it showcased contributions from trendy choreographers Crystal Pite, Kyle Abraham, and Caleb Teicher, Fall For Dance 2019's Program 1 was a miasma of middling potpourri. Why the morass, you ask? The usual suspects: a proliferation of rhythmless music.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago opened the program with Pite's A Picture of You Falling, which continued her shtick for pairing narration alongside choreography to banal effect. Here a man and woman bump into each other and keeping walking forward, only to rewind and repeat the action with a "what if we had gotten to know each other instead" tragic ending. Whether entertaining or not, dance is still show-business. Pite's compulsion to utilize voice-over to state the obvious, à la "We bumped into each but kept on walking", betrays her lack of faith that the audience will put five and six together. One wonders how this piece would have felt accompanied by anything from Steve Reich's catalog instead of Kate Strong's clipped reading. Regardless, Hubbard Street's dancers Jacqueline Burnett and Elliot Hammans ably embodied the slick herky-jerky movement-quality and even managed to imprint a sense of rhythm onto Owen Belton's tuneless sounds.

Proceedings diverged drastically with the American premiere of creative director, Gregory Maqoma's Rise for Vuyani Dance Theatre. Picture a club filled with 11 sexy black men and women sporting gorgeous and differently shaped bodies all dancing the evening away to pop tunes. The onstage DJ frequently steps away his deck to join in on the action, and though he is differently-abled--what with his crutch and missing left leg--nothing prevents him from dancing just as well as his comrades in love. Women partnered men, men partnered each other, and all danced tenderly without concern for who was in charge. Set to everything from Drake's God's Plan to the questionable inclusion of Billy Holiday's recording of Strange Fruit, Rise started out as a cool solo that rippled between the dancers, then slowly evolved into duets, trios, and ensemble work built on the latest club moves, a fusion of traditional South African dance techniques fused with contemporary dance, and swirling acrobatics. Following the work's standing ovation, one concert goer commented "They are like Ailey with less technique." I disagree; Vuyani's dancers are equal to Ailey's; they are simply less concerned with a finished line and more interested in their own sui generis dance style. Whether 'polished' according to Western standards or not, one hopes the company returns to these shores soon.

While Vuyani's musical selections belonged largely to the recent Billboard 100 chart-list, they still focused on body-rocking rhythm. Kyle Abraham's solo for Misty Copeland--commissioned by City Center for this festival--plunged the evening back into tuneless scoring with a long whining sound composed by Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto. Copeland began walking backwards towards the audience, looked over her shoulder, rose to full point, brushed her legs backwards in attitude, stood in perfectly turned-out fourth position, extended her legs to the sky, executed a series of double pencil and pique turns, skipped across the floor, and washed-rinsed-repeated these actions to diminishing effect.

Have you ever stood on a stalled train, hoping that you feel subtle movement forward when in fact you are in same place that you were 5 minutes ago? Such was Ash: not even a choreographic sketch, it was a stalled train that ended before it began. In an interview with NYTimes, Abraham stated that he wanted to reveal a different aspect of Copeland's personality. Here he successfully accomplished reducing one of the warmest stage personas in the world to a cold, sterile automaton. At bows, Copeland thankfully returned to her vibrant and generous self.

Caleb Teicher closed the evening with his company of dancers. Guest beat-boxer Chris Celiz opened Bzzzz with a long pre-amble of faux-shy joking that set the tone for the long piece to come. If you found the humor amusing you probably enjoyed Teicher's recreation of trap-music rhythms to tap steps. If however you were looking for invention, then the repetition probably left you wanting. This was tap for 'the kids' and while well-staged, it lingered past its sell-by-date. The audience loved it. Some people were even heard exclaiming, "That was the most amazing thing I've ever seen". Of course it was; they'd never seen tap dancing before. Teicher is actually an incredible aficionado of diverse tap styles. I once performed on the same bill as him at New Victory Theater and was impressed by his immersion in Dr. Jimmy Slyde's style. In choreographing Bzzzz, Teicher and his dancers certainly entertained the audience and even managed to re-purpose a diverse range of tap history. But where was the heart? Lost somewhere in the repetitive trap music beat.

Of late, Fall For Dance has become mired in a cutesy trap. From the TIler Peck's abysmal choreographic offering with Bill Irwin some years ago to this evening of reductive invention. The question is, can the festival's programmers return to something as interesting as it cool? L'Shana Haba'ah B'Yerushalayim.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories