B. MOORE DANCE Makes Its Company Debut in 3D VISION

Jul. 8, 2019  
B. MOORE DANCE Makes Its Company Debut in 3D VISION

B. MOORE DANCE presents its inaugural concert debut with an evening-length work, choreographed by Dallas native and Founder/Artistic Director, Bridget L. Moore. NISSI, emerging from pre-existing works created by Moore, is a choreographic dialogue between the cultural harmonies of sound and movement.

Moore continues to examine human connectivity, and interrelationships of culture and its influences, producing a dynamically charged body of work for B. MOORE DANCE. The evening is divided into three parts, reflecting themes of flux, power, resistance and surrender.

The mission of B. MOORE DANCE is to empower and transcend generations through the art of dance by cultivating the arts through leadership, education and performances. B. MOORE DANCE aims to advance dance and cultivate a deeper appreciation and understanding of the arts.

Ticket range: $25-$30

Group tickets are available by contacting: (469) 223-8578

Photo Credit: Christian Vasquez



Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • ODC/Dance Presents New Work And Favorite Rep In Summer Sampler
  • Dancers For Good To Host Fourth Annual Benefit In East Hampton
  • MAD HOT BALLET: Desert Dream Raises Over $1.2 Million
  • Collide Theatre Presents A New Dance-Theatre Version Of Kafka's METAMORPHOSIS
  • TAP CITY, The NYC Tap Festival Returns With Tap Dance Special Events And Performances
  • China Arts And Entertainment Group Ltd Presents Guangzhou Ballet

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup