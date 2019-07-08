B. MOORE DANCE Makes Its Company Debut in 3D VISION

B. MOORE DANCE presents its inaugural concert debut with an evening-length work, choreographed by Dallas native and Founder/Artistic Director, Bridget L. Moore. NISSI, emerging from pre-existing works created by Moore, is a choreographic dialogue between the cultural harmonies of sound and movement.

Moore continues to examine human connectivity, and interrelationships of culture and its influences, producing a dynamically charged body of work for B. MOORE DANCE. The evening is divided into three parts, reflecting themes of flux, power, resistance and surrender.

The mission of B. MOORE DANCE is to empower and transcend generations through the art of dance by cultivating the arts through leadership, education and performances. B. MOORE DANCE aims to advance dance and cultivate a deeper appreciation and understanding of the arts.

Ticket range: $25-$30

Group tickets are available by contacting: (469) 223-8578

Photo Credit: Christian Vasquez





