Award-Winning FOR YOU TO KNOW AND ME TO FIND OUT Touring To Sydney Fringe Festival

Winner of 'Best in Fringe', 'Sydney Fringe Tour Ready Award' and the 'Adelaide Fringe Tour Ready Award' at the NZ Fringe Festival 2025, multi-disciplinary artist Liv Tennet brings hersolo dance narrative For You to Know and Me to Find Out to Sydney for a strictly limited run.

Described as a 'masterclass in expressive movement and humour', Liv explores the juggle of the working mother through movement, drawing on her experience of navigating keeping both a small human and an artistic identity alive. An actor, dancer, singer, choreographer and hands-on mother, Liv takes her audience on a journey of new motherhood as a creative in the arts industry.

Liv is no stranger to New Zealand's stage and screen, best known for her roles in numerous iconic productions, including 800 Words, Shortland Street, Power Rangers and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and as the voice of Kiri in the award-winning animated series Kiri and Lou. After many years of training in tap, ballet, jazz, contemporary and hip hop, Liv now choreographs for major television, film and theatre productions (Brokenwood Mysteries, Happiness, My Life is Murder), as well as choreographing and appearing in music videos for many NZ and International Artists (Tami Neilson, Bret McKenzie, L.A.B).

With a playful soundtrack as eclectic as her child's palate, For You to Know and Me to Find Out uses a wide range of dance genres that showcase Liv's diverse movement skill set, created by sound engineer and musician Tom Broome (Aaradhna, Tami Neilson, Home Brew). The creative team also includes 2024 Fred Award-winning comedian and theatre maker Barnie Duncan (Different Party, Bunny) as dramaturg.

An uplifting, joyful, tightly crafted show that's not just for mothers, For You to Know and Me to Find Out has its Australian premiere in a limited four-night run as part of Sydney Fringe Festival 2025.

For You to Know and Me to Find Out plays

Dates: 24 - 27 September 2025

Venue: Dance Hub - at Sydney Dance Company - Neilson Studio, Wharf 4, 5/15 Hickson Road, Dawes Point NSW 2000

Tickets: $25 - $34